Georgia women’s basketball defeated Gardner-Webb 97-45 in its season opener. The Bulldogs’ win extends their home-opening record to 27-2 overall.
Graduate center Jenna Staiti led the Georgia offense in scoring with 16 points, and also added 11 rebounds. Following her was graduate guard Que Morrison with 15 points.
Redshirt senior guard Mikayla Coombs and junior forward Javyn Nicholson also had strong offensive performances with 13 points each. Nicholson recorded a double-double with 12 rebounds on the night.
“We have a very unselfish team, like we’re more excited about somebody else scoring than we are about ourselves scoring,” Coombs said. “That mentality of our team kind of just hones into the ability of everybody else being able to put up those type of points everyday.”
Georgia came out hot in its season opener, going on a 19-0 run to start the first quarter. Gardner-Webb didn’t make a basket until the 2:16 mark in the first quarter. Georgia’s strong defense, Gardner-Webb’s numerous fouls and Georgia’s aggressive offense elevated the team to its strong start.
“I think they just have a mindset to pick up where they left off last year,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “We want to come out and set the tone and I think they did a good job of doing that.”
Within the first half, Morrison led the offense with 13 points. Sophomore guard Sarah Ashlee Barker also had a solid first half with eight points. These two set the offensive spark that carried the team for the rest of the game.
Georgia ended the first half leading 46-16.
The Bulldogs carried their dominance into the second half, with nearly everyone on the court consistently making shots.
A huge factor in the offensive playmaking came from inside-the-paint scoring. Staiti, Nicholson and redshirt senior forward Malury Bates were all effective in aggressive playmaking under the rim.
“That’s one thing I know I can do, is just be physical, whether it's defensively or offensively,” Nicholson said. “Me setting that tone for myself allows it to trickle down to the rest of my team.”
Georgia seeks its second win of the season against Furman at Stegeman Coliseum on Nov. 15.
“Furman’s a really good team,” Taylor said. “The game’s gonna look totally different Monday than it did tonight and I think our team knows that and so we just gotta stay focused on who we are and play Georgia basketball.”