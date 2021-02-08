The sixth-ranked Georgia women’s golf team opened the first round of the LTWF Heroes Intercollegiate from Sarasota, Florida, on Sunday by finishing tied for seventh out of a 15-team field.
On the first of the three-day event, the Bulldogs posted a 7-over-par 295 and was led by Jo Hua Hung’s 1-under-par 71. Hung is tied for eighth overall on the individual leaderboard.
Sunday’s round also featured strong play from Jenny Bae with a 1-over-par 73, a 75 from Caterina Don and a 76 from Caroline Craig. Hung’s performance was her lowest round of the season.
“It was a really good round by Jo,” said head coach Josh Brewer. “To finish with a birdie on her last hole is what we’re looking for. We need everyone to take advantage of the opportunities we have to finish off a round and finish off a tournament.”
Despite sitting seventh after the opening round of play, the top teams are still within reach. While the Bulldogs have given themselves a sizable advantage over the bottom teams on the leaderboard, they are still in contention to make a push as the tournament moves into a crucial second day.
“We played well and made enough birdies,” Brewer said. “We just need to clean up a few things to eliminate some mistakes. If we do that, we could find ourselves with a chance to win this golf tournament. Our goal tomorrow is to go out and play well enough to move up and into the lead or at least to put some pressure on whoever is leading going into the final day.”
Ole Miss currently leads the team field with a 4-under-par 284, and is followed by Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Northwestern, with Clemson and Texas Tech tied for fifth, respectively, to round out the top five.
Oklahoma State’s Maja Stark is the top individual following a 6-under-par 66. Play is set to continue tomorrow from The Founder’s Club in Sarasota as the Bulldogs are set to be paired with Virginia Tech and Purdue for the second round of action.