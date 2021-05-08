The No. 3 Georgia women’s tennis team punched its ticket to Orlando and the NCAA round of 16 after clinching a 4-1 victory against Wake Forest in Saturday’s second round matchup.
This is the second time in three seasons that the Bulldogs will advance to Orlando to compete at the USTA National Campus since the 2020 tournament was canceled.
In doubles, graduate student Elena Christofi and senior Morgan Coppoc started the Bulldogs off by winning their match 6-2 against No. 24 Anna Brylin and Brooke Killingsworth on court two. On court three, Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma clinched the doubles point after they defeated Peyton Pesavento and Anna Campana 6-3 after trailing 1-2 to give Georgia an early 1-0 lead going into singles.
No. 6 Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arseneault went unfinished in their match against Elize Omirou and Carolyn Campana after being ahead 5-3.
After taking the doubles point, No. 55 Ma was able to extend Georgia’s lead to 2-0 after defeating her opponent No. 54 Campana 6-0, 6-3 in singles.
Ma is just now experiencing her first postseason run due to the 2020 NCAA tournament being canceled. She has not disappointed on this big stage winning both of her doubles and singles matches.
“I love my teammates and that we get to play in Orlando,” Ma said. “Every moment is special for us because this is the last year for the seniors and we want to do really well together.”
No. 52 Marta Gonzalez stepped up in her own singles match as she defeated Killingsworth 6-2, 6-3. Gonzalez has only played in singles matches this year and always has to be ready for a tough matchup against her opponents who tend to play in both doubles and singles.
“I try not to think about it a lot and I try to time my warmup very well,” Gonzalez said. “Sometimes it definitely gets in my head a little bit but I try not to let it affect me”.
Wake Forest made an attempt to come back after winning its first point of the afternoon, making the score 3-1. The Deacons did not make it easy for Georgia during singles as four of the six matches went to three sets.
No. 68 Coppoc was not fazed going into the third set against Omirou after losing the second 2-6. She bounced back and resumed her postseason dominance, winning the match 6-4, 2-6, 6-0. The Bulldogs clinched the victory after Coppoc’s win.
Coppoc has been extremely dominant so far this postseason as she is undefeated in her doubles and singles matches since the start of the SEC tournament and has clearly remained consistent throughout the NCAA tournament.
“Her postseason has been unbelievable,” said head coach Jeff Wallace. “The all [SEC] tournament MVP, and I think she carried that right into this match and did an amazing job and there is no reason for her to not do what she knows how to do.”
Georgia will now travel to Orlando, where it will face off against No. 13 Virginia in the NCAA Super Regionals on Tuesday, May 18 for a chance to compete in the NCAA final rounds.
“We just want to make sure that we're going to get after it and hunt, we want to be that team that is looking forward to all of the challenges,” Wallace said. “This is the NCAA tournament, everyone is good, fighting and there is no tomorrow so everyone is laying it all out on the line. That's what makes this event so exciting.”