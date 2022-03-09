The No. 8 Georgia Women’s Tennis team played its second regular season SEC match against 56th ranked Mississippi State on Sunday, March 6 at 1:00 p.m. Georgia won 6-1 against to earn its second SEC win of the season.
“It’s always fun to play here at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex,” said Georgia head coach Jeff Wallace. “Two wins, We’re off to a good start in SEC play."
The match got started with doubles play where Georgia dominated throughout. Graduate Morgan Coppoc and junior Ania Hertel cruised to a 6-1 win over Emmanouela Antonaki and Tamara Racine, while Mell Reasco and Daha Vidmanova defeated Marta Falceto and Chloe Cirotte 6-3 to clinch the double point. On court three, Meg Kowalski and Guillermina Grant were up 5-1 when Georgia won the double point.
We played Mississippi State in the ITA Kick-off Weekend – lost the doubles point, but got them in singles play”, Said Wallace. “Today I thought we played maybe the best doubles point we’ve played all year. It was exciting to see that, with all the focus and work we’ve been putting into doubles.”
After winning the doubles point, the match moved to singles play where Georgia continued its winning ways. No. 101 Hertel picked up the first win of the day beating Falceto 6-1, 6-2 to put the Bulldogs up 2-0 in the match.
Shortly thereafter, No. 99 Vidmanova defeated Cirotte 6-3, 6-3 after overcoming an early deficit in set one. Coppoc clinched the match for Georgia, picking up a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Alexandra Mikhailuk.
The match was played out, as the other three singles matches were finished. No. 58 Kowalski defeated Alessia Tagliente 7-5, 6-2 after trailing 1-4 in the first set. No. 42. Lea Ma picked up her sixth ranked win of the year, topping No. 69 Antonaki 7-6(5), 7-6(1). No. 22 Reasco played an extremely tight match but narrowly lost to Racine in a super tiebreaker 5-7, 6-4. 1-0(7).
Next up, the Bulldogs will travel to Gainesville, Florida to take on the Gators Friday, March 11 at 5 p.m.