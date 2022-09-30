The Georgia women’s tennis team made its mark at the 2022 Battle in the Bay Tournament in San Francisco, California. The Bulldogs collected 16 wins, including 12 singles and four doubles, as well as two runner-up finishes in singles and doubles.
In doubles, sophomores Guillermina Grant and Dasha Vidmanova advanced all the way to the finals, where they lost a tough match against Pepperdine’s Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen 8-2.
On their way to the finals, Grant and Vidmanova won three doubles matches, beating Colorado’s Antonia Balzery and Aya El Sayed, Arizona’s Midori Castillo and Kayla Wilkins and Southern California’s Mckenna Koenig and Nathalie Rodilosso.
In singles, Vidmanova collected four wins against Arizona State’s Sedona Gallagher, Oklahoma State’s Sofia Rojas and Pepperdine’s Bunyawi Thamchaiwat and Savannah Broadus, before losing an intense finals match to Tjen 6-3, 6-4.
Senior Lea Ma cruised to the semifinals. Before losing to Tjen, she picked up victories against Southern California’s Mckenna Koenig, San Diego’s Kailey Evans, and Oklahoma State’s Kristina Novak.
After beating the tandem of San Francisco’s Arianna Capogrosso and Pacific’s Klara Kosan 8-4 in doubles, Meg Kowalski and Ma lost to San Diego’s Evans and Elizabeth Goldsmith in a thrilling 8-6 quarterfinals match.
Grant and Kowalski both bested their opponents for their singles victory.
Grant racked up two more wins in the consolation draw, where she beat Goldsmith by retirement and University of San Francisco’s Rita Colyer 6-0, 6-2.
Georgia made ira presence felt throughout the tournament but failed to close it out in the finals, going 0-2 in finals matches.
Associate head coach Drake Bernstein highlighted Vidmanova’s performance during the tournament.
“[Vidmanova] was on the court for about seven hours yesterday and bounced back today to play another complete match against last year's defending champion,” Bernstein said. “She is dialing in her game and her serve with each match played…”.
Bernstein was also impressed with the conditioning of the team in general.
“We played some long, tough points and bounced right back to the line every time,” he said. “Katrin Koch has done a phenomenal job preparing our team to use strength and conditioning as a weapon and they have all stepped up to the plate and bought into the program.”