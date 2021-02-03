Editor's Note: The photo was taken in January 2018 before social distancing guidelines were enforced.
Georgia’s women’s tennis duo of Morgan Coppoc and Elena Christofi currently sit at No. 37 by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
Coppoc, a junior from Tulsa, Oklahoma, playing her fourth season as a Bulldog, and Christofi, a graduate student from Athens, Greece, playing her fifth, have had success together on the court since the 2017-18 season.
Head coach Jeff Wallace tried pairing Coppoc and Christofi together for the first time in Coppoc’s freshman year, and their chemistry on the court was proven in their early achievements.
In the 2017 fall season, the duo had a team-best 9-5 record and concluded with a No. 13 ITA doubles ranking. Their success earned them a spot in the 2018 NCAA doubles championship.
“Before we clicked off the court, we clicked on the court,” Coppoc said.
The two got to know each other personally during Coppoc’s first semester but became familiar with each other’s style of play before then.
Christofi said the two have learned to “build off of [each other’s] strengths.” She said they quickly began to enjoy playing with each other and were able to avoid their weaknesses while on the court together.
In their first season together, Christofi and Coppoc defeated 11 ranked opponents, six of which were in the top 25. Entering Coppoc’s sophomore and Christofi’s junior fall seasons, they received a career-best ITA preseason doubles ranking of No. 6.
Both Coppoc and Christofi said they love being a part of the doubles lineup. Coppoc said she enjoys playing with Christofi because they are comfortable and familiar with each other.
“We know each other so well and know how each other works,” Coppoc said.
So far in the spring 2021 season, Christofi and Coppoc are undefeated as a doubles pair. One of their three wins this season came Saturday against Cameron Morra and Fiona Crawley, the No. 15-ranked duo from North Carolina.
“These two have done well in the past, and they are both getting better as athletes and doubles players,” Wallace said.
Wallace said Christofi and Coppoc’s historically auspicious game plans continue to improve and their support for each other is “a recipe for success.”
Coppoc and Christofi have bonded on a personal level in their four years as teammates. Coppoc said she is able to go to Christofi for advice, and Christofi said that they are supportive of each other off the court as well.
“She is the kind you go to for advice. She is also very smart, so if I ever need help with finance homework, I can ask her,” Coppoc said.
Coppoc said she hopes to follow in Christofi’s footsteps and go to graduate school, giving her eligibility to play her fifth year of collegiate tennis.
Entering the spring season, the doubles duo is focusing on handling adversity and staying consistent. Christofi said they recognize the number of competitors they will face but will continue to grow in their ability to take down their opponents.
Wallace said he hopes to see the pair assist the team in Christofi’s last season by “focusing and taking care of [their] own business but at the same time, inspiring those around them.”