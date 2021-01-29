For the first time in nearly two years, No. 7 Georgia women’s tennis is set to play No. 1 North Carolina at the Magill Tennis Complex at noon on Saturday.
The two programs last met in the finals of the 2019 ITA National Team Indoor Championships.
Then-No. 5 Georgia defeated No. 3 North Carolina 4-3 to claim victory for the indoor national championship title. It came down to the last court and a third-set tiebreaker for Katarina Jokic, as she outlasted North Carolina’s Mckenna Jones 6-7(3), 7-5, 7-6(2).
“That match was definitely my favorite moment of my tennis career, it was insane,” Jokic said. “Going into this match, the team is ready. We’ve been waiting for this.”
Jokic’s match clinched the victory in 2019, but it was a team effort from all, as Vivian Wolff, Elena Christofi and Meg Kowalski all won their singles matches. The championship was won off all singles matches. Kowalski and Jokic were the only duo to win during doubles play.
“That win at nationals gave me so much confidence and showed us what we can do,” Jokic said. “We learned a lot from it and got so much better.”
Like Jokic, Kowalski also won her match in a tiebreaker and finished with a score of 6-2, 7-6(3). Kowalski, a freshman at the time, defeated North Carolina senior Jessie Aney, remaining undefeated at 11-0.
The Bulldogs look forward to continued success at the beginning of their 2021 spring season with another chance to play against the Tar Heels in yet another top-10 matchup.
“When we found out they were added to our schedule we were so fired up,” Kowalski said. “We know they have a great team and we are pumped for a huge battle with them.”
Saturday’s match will serve as a rematch for North Carolina, but an opportunity for Georgia to grab its first ranked win of the season.
“I’m going to go out and play with my whole heart and keep doing what I have been doing,” Kowalski said.
