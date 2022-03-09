The Georgia Women’s tennis team opened up SEC play at home on Friday, March 3 at 3:00 p.m. against Ole Miss at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. The Bulldogs won all seven points available winning two out of the three doubles matches and all six singles lines to win their home SEC opener 7-0.
So far during this spring tennis season, the Bulldogs defeated North Florida and Mississippi State to reach the 2022 ITA Women’s Indoor National Championship, where they defeated Washington and lost narrowly to North Carolina State and Virginia. Georgia bounced back after those back-to-back losses at the ITA Women's Indoor National Championships.
The match began at 3:00 p.m. with doubles play. Georgia got off to a fast start when the freshman pairing Mell Reasco and Dasha Vidmanova defeated No. 22 Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher and Kelsey Mize 6-3 to win the first doubles match for the Bulldogs.
On court three, graduate Meg Kowalski and freshman Mai Nirundorn played a tight match but narrowly lost on court three to Ludmila Kareisova and Lillian Gabrielsen 7-5. The doubles point came down to court one where Morgan Coppoc and Ania Hertel defeated Sabina Machalova and Rachel Krzyzak 7-6 (7-5) to earn the first point for the Bulldogs.
The match moved to singles play where the Bulldogs continued their dominance by sweeping the Bulldogs in singles play. No. 22 Reasco earned the first singles point for Georgia, by defeating Leclercq in straight sets 7-5, 6-0, making her 7-2 with one match unfinished in her last 10 matches.
Shortly thereafter, Coppoc topped Reka Zadori 6-0, 6-4 to earn the second singles point for the Bulldogs. The match was clinched by No. 101 Hertel who defeated Gabrielsen 6-3, 6-4 in another straight set win.
The rest of the matches were played out, and Georgia got three more wins to complete the sweep. No. 58 Kowalski defeated Krzyzak 6-4, 6-1 and No. 99 Vidamova defeated Kareisova 6-2, 6-4 . To finish the final singles match No. 42 Lea Ma came from one set down to defeat no. 105 Machalova 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.
Georgia will return to action Sunday, March 6, when it hosts to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. First serve is set for 1 p.m.