The No. 3 Georgia women’s tennis team defeated No. 17 Texas A&M 4-0 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to conclude its regular season on Sunday afternoon. The match was previously scheduled for March 14 but was rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Georgia jumped out to a 1-0 lead, earning the doubles point thanks to two quick wins on court one and court two.
The No. 8 pairing of Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arseneault took down No. 39 Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith 6-3.
Elena Christofi and Morgan Coppoc won in similar fashion, defeating Renee McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding 6-3 to clinch the doubles point.
Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma were in a tight battle on court three as they narrowly led Riley McQuaid and Katya Townsend 6-5 when the point was completed.
The Bulldogs jumped out of the gates early in singles as every first set was won by Georgia.
Christofi extended Georgia’s lead to 2 after her dominant showing was enough to defeat her opponent Isa Di Laura 6-1, 6-0 on court six.
No. 60 Ma and No. 54 Coppoc defeated their opponents Goldsmith and Faa-Hviding in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 and 6-2, 6-0 respectively, to clinch the match and Georgia’s tenth sweep of a conference opponent this season.
No. 4 Jokic was close to victory on court one as she led No. 24 Makarova 6-2, 5-1 when the match was completed.
No. 16 Kowalski and No. 63 Marta Gonzalez also went unfinished in their matches.
The win for Georgia concluded a perfect 13-0 regular season conference slate, marking the fifth time this feat has occurred in program history and second time since the SEC expanded to 14 teams in 2012.
After a 17-1 regular season campaign, the Bulldogs own a 16-match win streak heading into the postseason.
Georgia will remain in Tuscaloosa to compete in the SEC Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. The team’s next match will come on April 21, awaiting the winner of the Ole Miss and Kentucky match.