The Georgia women’s tennis team received three honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association on Monday, including two individual player awards and an honorable mention for the team’s community service.
Senior Marta Gonzalez, of Madrid, Spain, received the Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award for the ITA’s southeast region, which commended her “inspiring dedication and commitment to her team,” according to the ITA website.
In the fall, Gonzalez went 11-5 in singles play and 6-4 in doubles. She won three consecutive straight-set matches in the Big 12 versus SEC Challenge from Sept. 27-29 and reached the semifinals of the Pepperdine Collegiate Invitational in Malibu, California, falling to 32nd-ranked Jessica Failla on Oct. 5.
In the shortened spring, Gonzalez finished 5-3 in singles. In her only match at the No. 2 singles spot, she helped the Bulldogs to victory over Clemson with a 6-1, 6-2 win.
Gonzalez finished the season ranked No. 84 nationally according to the ITA, a drop from her position at No. 24 at the end of last season.
Lea Ma, a freshman from Dix Hills, New York, was recognized as southeast regional Rookie of the Year.
After earning SEC Freshman of the Week in late January, Ma was consistently strong at the No. 2 singles spot throughout the Bulldogs’ spring season, ranking No. 29 nationally as of March 3.
Ma ended her first season 18-6 in singles and 9-4 in doubles. Although she struggled against nationally ranked opponents, Ma and doubles partner Vivian Wolff defeated a ninth-ranked Pepperdine tandem early in the fall campaign.
Both Ma and Georgia men’s tennis freshman Tyler Zink, who also received an ITA southeast regional Rookie of the Year award, attended IMG academy in Bradenton, Florida.
The team received its community service recognition through its work with Habitat for Humanity, Barrow Elementary in Athens and the Clarke County Mentor Program
“They do a lot of good for the Athens community,” women’s tennis head coach Jim Wallace said. “I expect that to continue for seasons to come.”
