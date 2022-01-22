Georgia defensive lineman and fan favorite Jordan Davis officially declared for the NFL draft Friday afternoon. Davis made the announcement via Instagram, writing an emotional farewell to Georgia.
“November 16, 2017,” wrote Davis. “That is the day I committed to the University of Georgia, and the day my life changed forever.”
January 10, 2022 is a day that changed many Georgia fans’ lives forever, with Davis playing a huge role in Georgia winning its first national championship in 41 years.
Davis was the centerpiece of the historic Georgia defense that only allowed 10.2 points per game, 2.6 yards per rush, and 16 touchdowns in 15 games, including just one touchdown in the National Championship game.
“As I sit here now, and reflect upon the past four years, I can confidently say I have accomplished everything I had set out to do on that day 5 years ago, '' Davis wrote, referring back to the date of his commitment.
Davis accomplished quite a lot during his time at Georgia, including AP & Coaches’ All-SEC 1st team and finalist for the 2021 Bronko Nagurski and Lott IMPACT trophy.
Davis also won two of the most prestigious awards in the nation, taking home the Bednarik award and the Outland Trophy. The Bednarik award is given to the best defensive lineman and the Outland trophy is awarded to the nation’s best interior lineman on either side of the ball.
Davis went on to thank Coach Smart in his letter writing:
“Thank You for taking a chance on a kid out of Charlotte, NC. You brought me in and made me feel at home. Georgia football is in the best of hands moving forward with you at the helm.”
Davis also thanked his current and former teammates as well as all former Georgia players for “paving the way,” and “laying the foundation,” for the current championship team.
Davis ended the letter by saying, “As I head off into the NFL, please know the University of Georgia will be in my heart every step of the way. 99 out.”
The 6 foot 6, 340 pound defensive lineman is one of the top NFL defensive prospects and is expected to hear his name called in the first round of the draft.
While no one can replace Davis’s presence to Georgia fans, Georgia will likely turn to Jalen Carter, Nazir Stackhouse, and five star recruits Marvin Jones Jr. and Mykel Williams to replace Davis’s production on the football field.