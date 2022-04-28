Former Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 13th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Davis played for the Bulldogs from 2018-2021, and was the heart and soul of Georgia’s 2021 defense that led the way to a national championship win.
Davis played in a total of 41 games during his Georgia career and had his best season in 2021. He recorded 32 tackles, 14 quarterback hurries, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks last season.
Davis won the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the nation’s best defensive player as well as the Outland Trophy, awarded to the best interior lineman in college football. He was named a First Team All-American by the Associated Press and was an AP and Coaches’ All-SEC First Team selection.
With the Eagles, Davis joins a defensive line rotation that includes veterans Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave. Davis figures to make an impact immediately on the Philadelphia defense.
Davis is the second former Bulldog off the board after Travon Walker was selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.