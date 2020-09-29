Georgia’s home opener on Oct. 3 will be the newest rendition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry against Auburn under the lights at Sanford Stadium. Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari recognizes what’s at stake when playing the Tigers.
“Oh yeah, it’s going to be big,” Ojulari said during a virtual press conference following Tuesday’s practice. “It’s a top 10 matchup, for sure. We’re going to be ready to play. It’s an exciting moment for the team. We’re going to go out there and work hard and play hard.”
In 2019, the Bulldogs won a tightly-contested matchup 21-14 against the Tigers. Georgia’s defense sealed a dominant performance late in the game with a key sack by then-freshman defensive lineman Travon Walker on Auburn quarterback Bo Nix on fourth-and-10 to clinch victory in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
This year, Georgia’s defense must rise to the occasion once again.
Georgia’s secondary had a slow start against Arkansas on Saturday, and the Razorbacks receivers found plenty of space to create a shaky start for the Bulldogs. Auburn’s receivers will be a tough match for the Bulldogs, as Nix connected with the group for three passing touchdowns leading to a 29-13 victory over No. 23 Kentucky.
Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams finished with 112 receiving yards and two touchdowns, using his 6-foot-3, 211-pound frame effectively in the end zone. For Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, this is a worry going into Saturday.
“Well, they have the most talent in the SEC, so I’m very concerned when it comes to their receiving core and their talent level — it always worries me when you play Auburn,” Smart said. “They’ve got great players. They’ve got a quarterback that can get the ball to those guys. Their skill level at receiver is really good.”
Georgia’s defense is still living up to its elite reputation in 2020, though, especially through the production from linebackers Nolan Smith, Jermaine Johnson and Ojulari against Arkansas. Smart said their contributions are valuable, and he thinks they will continue to make meaningful stops against Auburn and beyond.
“They all have roles,” Smart said. “They all have different strengths and they feed off of each other. … They’re very prideful in their performance, and that’s the way it should be within your unit. We try to find more ways to use them in our defense and be creative about creating roles for them that cause problems for the offense. I’m very pleased with those guys.”
Ojulari also commented on Smith’s 1 1/5 sacks against Auburn. Similar physical and aggressive performances will be essential for Georgia to contain Auburn’s offense on Saturday.
“[Smith is] relentless in his pursuit,” Ojulari said. “He just works on different moves. He’s just continuing to get better.”
Although all position groups turned a corner against Arkansas, change didn’t come until the second half. Senior linebacker Nate McBride commented on needing to fire up to game speed quicker, especially against a competitor like Auburn. He said these adjustments all start with practice to be ready for aggressive play on Saturday.
“You practice harder than the game would be so it will make the game easy,” McBride said during Tuesday’s virtual press conference. “That’s what the coaches really think is a big deal — always make practice harder. You know, take each rep like it is a game.”
This week leading up to Auburn will include making necessary adjustments, and the weight of this rivalry will weigh heavily on the Bulldogs.
“I obviously played in some really classic battles,” Smart said. “I was a part of some heartbreaking losses to them and some big wins.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.