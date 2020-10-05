After No. 3 Georgia’s dominant 27-6 win over Auburn, head coach Kirby Smart is focused on the upcoming challenge against No. 14 Tennessee. The Volunteers carry an eight-game win record, the longest active streak in the Power 5, to Sanford Stadium for the SEC on CBS spotlight this Saturday. Smart gave comments in a virtual press conference Monday and discussed facing Tennessee and former Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays, wearing his mask on the sidelines and executing the Bulldogs’ offense.
Facing Cade Mays, the Volunteers
Saturday will be the first time offensive lineman Cade Mays suits up for a game in Sanford Stadium wearing a jersey that isn’t red.
Mays’ decision to transfer to Tennessee in January — and the subsequent fight for immediate eligibility in Knoxville — has been nothing short of dramatic. From a lawsuit after his father’s pinkie finger was partially amputated at a team event in December 2017 to a claim filed by his lawyer that Georgia created a “toxic environment,” Mays was finally granted eligibility from the SEC on Sept. 17. His waiver was initially denied in August.
But Mays’ fight for eligibility hasn’t sparked any animosity between Smart and Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt, who Smart coached with at Alabama from 2007-12.
“I know coaches in the SEC will do anything they can to get guys eligible,” Smart said. “And that’s their decision.”
On the field, Smart looks forward to the matchup with Mays, who he said he has respect for as both a player and a person.
“He’s a really good football player, one of the toughest players I’ve been around,” Smart said.
Following the Bulldogs’ dominance over Auburn last weekend, Smart also said he thinks Tennessee may be a better team than Auburn at this point. Smart gave much of the credit to the experience along the Vols’ offensive and defensive lines, and he expects a battle in the trenches.
“They’re physical on the offensive line,” Smart said. “They’ve got a deep offensive line. They’ve got big people. On the defensive line, they’ve got experience, they’ve got big people, they’re physical up front. So when you start with those two, they’re just ahead right now of where Auburn is.”
Keeping the mask up
During Georgia’s first two games this season, Smart has become notorious for letting his mask fall below his chin.
Smart said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has talked with him about wearing his mask, and Smart said he “absolutely” thinks he and other college coaches should do a better job keeping it up.
Smart pulled out his mask during the virtual press conference and said he’s working to make it “tighter and more comfortable.” He also said there are challenges with keeping it up during games.
“The biggest thing is when you’re in the middle of coaching and talking to somebody, you’ve got to get comfortable with being able to leave it up and leave it on,” Smart said. “That’s probably the biggest thing.”
Executing the offense under Todd Monken
Georgia’s offense appeared to have taken in a breath of fresh air before it faced Auburn last Saturday. The Bulldogs put up 442 total yards, with 288 of them coming in the first half against the Tigers.
Though Smart said the execution on Saturday was far from perfect, he did say the win has a lot to do with executing better than the opponent.
“We’ve got to be able to function with everybody on the same page in terms of alignment and assignment,” Smart said. “There are so many details that go into the execution of an offense, and we don’t have those details mastered yet.”
Smart said first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken has done well helping the offense find its stride early in the season.
“Todd does a great job of teaching the ins and outs of why you do it, how you do it, the reason for why you do it,” Smart said. “It’s not like he’s trying to trick somebody. You out-execute people, and maybe do it better than they do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.