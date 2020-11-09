Following Georgia’s 44-28 loss to Florida on Saturday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave comments in a virtual press conference updating on key injuries, emphasizing quarterback accuracy and discussing the Lewis Cine-Kyle Pitts helmet-to-helmet hit that caused both players to leave the game.
Injuries pile up
It’s no question Georgia is nowhere near full strength, and Smart wasted no time addressing the fact the Bulldogs have lost at least nine players within the past three weeks.
“We’ve got a dinged-up football team, obviously,” Smart said. “We’ve got some injuries in some tough positions, but our kids are fighters, and I know they’ll handle that the right way.”
The long list begins with quarterback Stetson Bennett, who’s dealing with a right shoulder AC sprain and plenty of unknowns. Smart said he didn’t know if he’d be able to throw today or any of this week, and he will be evaluating D’Wan Mathis, JT Daniels and Carson Beck as they take more reps in practice.
Regarding Saturday’s injuries, Smart said freshman wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered a “fractured, dislocated” ankle, and he’ll be out for the season after undergoing surgery early Monday. Running back Kendall Milton will be out 3-4 weeks with an MCL sprain. Safety Lewis Cine is in concussion protocol after the helmet-to-helmet hit with Florida’s Kyle Pitts, and it’s not known if he’ll be cleared yet.
Other injuries have been ongoing. Defensive lineman Jordan Davis is still week-to-week after suffering an upper body injury against Kentucky. Wide receiver George Pickens is also dealing with upper extremity pain, and Smart said it’s become an issue of what pain he can handle. Smart said he’s hopeful that running back Kenny McIntosh will be back and said he was “80-90%” of his usual self and could have played in an emergency situation at Florida.
2020 was already an unusual year given that much of the Bulldogs’ regular spring and summer conditioning was lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Smart doesn’t feel like most of the injuries are caused by any kind of conditioning issue, chalking much of it up to the game of football.
“Everyone wants to point at the trainer or the strength coach, but so many of them are freaky deals,” Smart said. “You see them, too. Like Kendall Milton’s, you see his plant, you see him take a knee from the side, that’s an MCL. What does that have to do with whether he lifted or ran, you know? It’s there. Marcus’ — the guy trying to keep him from scoring clipped him right on the ankle down there. … What does that have to do with the exercising or running? It’s football.”
All about accuracy
Smart mentioned accuracy — the word of the day — 11 times in his Monday press conference, and it made sense given what happened in Jacksonville, Florida, last weekend.
Bennett and Mathis went a combined 9-for-29 (31%) for 112 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions against Florida. Receivers were open for much of the time, but many balls were overthrown and off target.
“We always say you got to make your layups, and that’s the most disappointing thing about the last couple games, really,” Smart said. “Number one, when the guy gets the chance to catch a ball, catch it, but when you got him open, you can’t overthrow him. We missed out on some opportunities there.”
Smart addressed both Bennett and Mathis’ accuracy and said they both need to improve. With Bennett, the injury makes it tougher for him to gain more experience with receivers. Mathis, meanwhile, had an opportunity against Florida to see where he was in the development process, but there’s still plenty of work to be done. Of course, the top item is accuracy.
“Accuracy is probably the defining factor of [the quarterback position],” Smart said. “And we haven’t been very accurate in terms of completion percentage, at least not consistently. We’ve been there in spurts, but we weren’t Saturday.”
The Cine-Pitts collision
Cine’s hit on Pitts in the second quarter against Florida was loud, brutal and right at the head. It forced Cine to be ejected for targeting and caused Florida’s leading tight end to leave the game.
Smart said Cine felt he was going for the “target area,” which Smart said was an emphasized point of contact between the chest and waist. He said he’s watched Cine go at full-speed through the midsection of bags, and he’s also had similar hits in other games that were directed toward the correct area of the body.
“We see him every day in practice, we see him in scrimmages,” Smart said. “He’s a vicious hitter, a striker. I don’t want to say a targeter. … The only thing we can coach Lewis to do is maybe aim a little lower, because the lower you go, the less chance you got of hitting somebody head-to-head.”
Smart said Cine felt like Pitts saw him coming and lowered his head to protect himself, which caused the helmet-to-helmet collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.