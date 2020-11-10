Three Week 8 SEC games were postponed because of recent positive COVID-19 tests within the conference, with the possibility of Saturday’s matchup between Georgia and Missouri now facing uncertainty.
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said the team has one positive COVID-19 test and is waiting to see whether it will have enough players for Saturday’s game after adhering to contact tracing regulations.
"Contact tracing was significant at a position," Drinkwitz said during Tuesday's virtual press conference. "But there's no outbreak or pause or anything like that. We went out and practiced today. We tested again today and will find out those results."
Drinkwitz wouldn't specify which position group had the positive test. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was reserved about the possibility of the game being postponed or canceled.
“To be honest with you, I do not really want to think about that,” Smart said during Tuesday’s virtual press conference. “There are rumors out there but I do not want to plan on that.”
The Alabama-LSU game is the latest to join this week’s list of postponed games that already consisted of Texas A&M-Tennessee and Auburn-Mississippi State.
All 14 SEC athletic directors agreed to recommend Dec. 19 to the conference’s presidents and chancellors as a potential make-up day for teams facing postponements. That date, however, is also occupied by the SEC championship, with multiple teams still in contention.
Despite the uncertainty, Georgia is preparing as if it was a normal week leading up to its trip to Missouri. Junior defensive back Christopher Smith said everyone is still locked in and ready to play this week until informed otherwise.
“The cancellations do not mean a thing to us until we get a decision on our game,” Smith said. “Right now, our game is still on so we are still preparing, still ready to go when our number is called. We just have to wait and see.”
Smart said Georgia needs a game this week and wants to play if the opportunity is present. If the game were to be postponed, the Bulldogs would practice against themselves, which Smart said would foster improvement on its own.
Georgia has not announced a positive test for COVID-19 during the season but is still taking precautions, said sophomore linebacker Nolan Smith. Players consistently have masks in team facilities and the equipment room now has plexiglass dividers, which Smith said is something players laugh about, but know it will keep them safe.
“We wear our masks in all the meetings,” Smith said. “We try to be safe and even from the coaches on down to the players, down to the [graduate assistants], and people in our equipment room trying to be safe.”
Smart also gave an update on the injury front in preparation for Missouri. Junior quarterback Stetson Bennett has not thrown this week because of an AC sprain sustained in his right shoulder against Florida.
Sophomore safety Lewis Cine was another player injured against Florida. He suffered a concussion on a hit to tight end Kyle Pitts, which knocked both players out of the game. Cine remains in concussion protocol, but Smart said he is hopeful he will be cleared to play against Missouri.
Junior defensive lineman Jordan Davis is trending upward in his recovery from an elbow injury he sustained against Kentucky. Smart said Davis has done a good job keeping his weight down while he is sidelined from full contact during practice.
“[Davis] is getting yardage and more miles per hour, more sweat than any of the D-linemen,” Smart said. “He has not been in full pads or anything but he is getting a lot of work and I am proud of the way he has worked.”
