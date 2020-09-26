Georgia spent its offseason swirling in quarterback drama. Head coach Kirby Smart didn’t announce who would take over Jake Fromm’s former job until the first whistle against Arkansas. The drama continued in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday with former walk-on junior Stetson Bennett shockingly injecting life into the Bulldogs.
Because Wake Forest graduate transfer Jamie Newman opted out of the season and Southern California transfer JT Daniels still hadn’t been cleared to play in Georgia’s first game, redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis came out to take the first snap against Arkansas on Saturday.
Although Mathis showed potential with his speed and ability to complete designed runs in the future, he only went 6-14 for 37 yards on the day. Mathis had one interception and one sack for a loss of 17. Bobbled snaps and other miscues showed that Mathis wasn’t quite settled into his role leading the offense. He finished the day with zero points over six drives before being replaced by junior Stetson Bennett in the second half.
The change in quarterbacks succeeded in helping Georgia get out of its own way against the Razorbacks.
Bennett led decent drives to put the Bulldogs in better shape for the second half and oversaw a change in attitude for the Bulldogs. Bennett connected with George Pickens for a 19-yard touchdown pass after a six-play, 57-yard drive. His subsequent diving two-point conversion began to flip the script.
Bennett took a brief hiatus from Georgia to start at Jones County Junior College in 2018 — he began his Georgia career as a walk-on and now plays on full scholarship. The last time Bennett saw extensive action as a Bulldog was against Murray State in 2019 when he completed nine of 13 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
Bennett was barely included in the quarterback conversation for 2020, and didn’t receive as many first team reps during summer practice as other contenders in the room. Those reps that he did have prepared him enough to bring Georgia’s offense together in the second half to secure the win over Arkansas 37-10. Bennett finished the day 20-29 for 211 yards and two touchdowns.
Although a rocky start for the new offense, Bennett under center led Georgia to score 29 unanswered points in the second half. Bennett fired shots over the middle and came up big on third-and-long completions. With one game under Georgia's belt, the quarterback drama will still continue, especially with Bennett throwing his hat into the ring to be considered as starter against Auburn on Oct. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.