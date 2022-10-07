Georgia’s performance throughout the first five games of the 2022 season has been inconsistent, defined by dominant stretches then stagnant lulls.
One of the concerns remaining about the Bulldogs is the state of the offensive line, which returned three starters from the 2021 group. The team averaged over 190 rushing yards per game last season, scoring the third-most rushing touchdowns in the SEC.
That average has fallen slightly to 178 yards per game in 2022, with the team recording its highest total against an outmatched Kent State squad. While the rushing offense has faltered, the offensive line has actually improved its passing protection. The team has only allowed four sacks through five games, largely keeping the quarterback clean in the pocket.
One reason for this uneven performance could be the rotation of offensive linemen. Head coach Kirby Smart has been substituting players in and out of games, using them in different roles in an attempt to evaluate his options on the line.
“It’s not a matter of, OK, it’s going to be these two guys,” Smart said of the rotation. “It’s going to be the guys that play and practice the best, and right now we haven’t made the decision of who’s going to take the first snap so that everybody can talk about who took the first snap.”
Amarius Mims is one of the players benefitting from that rotation. He’s come off the bench to play right tackle this year, pushing Warren McClendon over to the left tackle position in place of Broderick Jones. Mims is in his second season with the team, though he hasn’t expressed any worries about his position in the lineup.
“From a mental standpoint, I’m out there with the ones, so I feel like once I get in, there should be no fall off [in performance],” Mims said. “So I mean, that’s helped me a lot, and I feel like if we keep this rotation going right now, it’ll be even better.”
This is Jones’ first experience as a full-time starter, though he started four games while Jamaree Salyer was injured in 2021. Like Mims, Jones was also a five-star recruit out of high school, but he has embraced the “team first” mentality of the Georgia football program.
“I try not to look at my own individual action at left tackle,” Jones said. “It’s all about the team. I’m not trying to put everything on myself. I’m looking forward to seeing the team get better and see the team progress as a whole.”
The Bulldogs have high hopes for the remainder of the 2022 college football season, and the offensive line just might be the key to unlocking their potential. If the group can develop a pattern of reliable, high-quality performance, the Bulldogs might be headed in the right direction.
“At the end of the day, whether you’re hurt, you’re tired from class, nobody really cares,” center Sedrick Van Pran said. “At the end of the day you’re expected to do your job and that’s just what it is.”