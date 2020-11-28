Georgia ran for a season-high 332 yards in its 45-16 victory over South Carolina. The Bulldogs, now 6-2, rode the ground game to an impressive 7.2 yards per carry and received big-time performances from running backs James Cook and Zamir White.
Cook was Georgia’s leading rusher in the game, carrying the ball only six times for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Cook’s two rushing touchdowns were his first scores on the ground this season and his third score overall.
White and Kenny McIntosh were the Bulldogs’ next most impactful rushers against South Carolina. White was second on Georgia in carries with 13, rushing for 84 yards and matching Cook’s two touchdowns. His longest run of the night came on a 22-yard breakaway score.
McIntosh added 79 yards on nine carries with a long rush of 32 yards that set up Georgia’s third consecutive touchdown to open the game. He tallied 45 yards on the ground by himself on that drive.
Georgia’s 332 total rushing yards indicated a bounce-back game for the Bulldogs’ offense, which only mustered 8 yards on the ground last week in its win over Mississippi State. The Bulldogs placed an emphasis on the run game this week with 46 carries compared to 16 passes.
“We got after them in the passing game and they probably thought we were just going to pass it,” Cook said in a virtual postgame press conference. “The [offensive line] came with physicality this week, and the receivers blocked on the perimeter.”
Quarterback JT Daniels was effective against South Carolina, but was not relied upon nearly as much as a week ago. The run game took pressure off Daniels, who dazzled in his Georgia debut with 401 yards and four touchdowns.
Georgia had five separate running backs receive carries with the insertion of freshman Daijun Edwards to finish the game. Edwards led the Bulldogs in carries with 14, adding 77 yards on a 5.5 yards-per-carry average.
The Bulldogs’ final drive spanned 13 plays and took up over nine minutes of game time. Edwards accounted for 11 carries on that drive alone, and graduate student Prather Hudson supplemented with one carry for seven yards.
Georgia more than doubled its 2020 average rushing yards per game against South Carolina. Cook’s output along with Edwards’ contributions put the Bulldogs over the top by not forcing the load on White and McIntosh alone. Cook has contributed in the passing game this season, but his 104 rushing yards gave the Bulldog offense an added edge.
“They played physical, kicked people off the ball [and] ran the ball,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I thought that our [offensive line]’s second effort and our [running] backs’ second effort was the difference in the game.”
