Out of the weight room and onto the sidelines, Georgia’s first-year special teams coordinator Scott Cochran will meet a familiar foe Saturday. From 2007-2019, Cochran was Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s strength and conditioning coach.
Known for his booming voice and his drill sergeant’s tone, Cochran and head coach Kirby Smart’s careers have now intersected three times — once at LSU in 2004, at Alabama from 2008-2015 and now in Athens.
“I wanted to work with somebody that I see eye-to-eye with on a lot of things,” Cochran said in a virtual press conference on Sept. 4. “And I see the same with Coach Saban, obviously. I wouldn't be where I am without him. But with Coach Smart, I feel like there's a big emphasis on some things that I'm big on."
Cochran received two strength and conditioning coach of the year awards at Alabama, helping 96 of the Crimson Tide's finest be drafted to the NFL. Yet Cochran is remembered more by Georgia fans for an in-practice comment he made ahead of the Georgia-Alabama matchup in 2008, when he likened Georgia’s black jerseys to funeral attire. Cochran said the attention he received after the comment went public wasn’t exactly welcome.
“I was scared to death,” Cochran said in a virtual press conference on Sept. 4. “I was 29 years old I think. I mean, I thought I was going to lose my job.”
Cochran kept his job, and the Tide beat Georgia 41-30 in 2008. They went 4-1 against the Bulldogs over Cochran’s 12-season tenure in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Despite his success, Cochran wasn’t satisfied simply developing Alabama’s personnel in the offseason and in practice. He was ready to make his transition onto the field.
‘You can’t fake it’
It was a surprising move for Cochran, not only because of his now poorly-aged funeral comment, but also because he seemed to be built for strength and conditioning.
“Football is such an emotional sport and weight training is such an emotional event, that hoopin’ and hollerin’ is highly recommended,” said Dennis Lorio, former head football coach at University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “It’s all part of it, and you can’t fake it. Kids know. That’s [Cochran]. … that’s him.”
While still an undergraduate at LSU, Cochran coached at U-High, a K-12 school that sits on the Tigers’ campus. Before going on to win six national championships, one in 2003 with LSU and five with the Crimson Tide, Cochran got his start as the Cubs’ safeties and running backs coach.
Lorio said Cochran hadn’t yet developed the intensity he owns now, but he described him as naturally passionate and able to motivate his athletes. Lorio also utilized the student-coach’s energy on special teams.
“My son played strong safety,” Lorio said, “Scott’s favorite deal was ‘When we’re going to cover these kickoffs, we’re going down there with our hat on fire.’ My son loved that.”
Despite his success as a high school position coach, Cochran took the strength and conditioning route when he started at LSU. Lorio speculated his career path was partially out of necessity — it's harder to get your foot in the door at a top SEC program if you’re looking to coach on the field immediately. But Lorio never doubted he’d return to the grass.
“He’s been as successful as you can be in body strength and conditioning,” Lorio said. “But I knew deep down inside, Scott Cochran wants to coach. He wants to coach ball.”
Moving east
Around two decades later, it took time for Cochran to settle into his first on-field coaching job with the Bulldogs. The lack of spring practice paired with a slow-rolling summer didn’t match Cochran’s high energy.
But in a virtual press conference on Aug. 16, Smart said Cochran had started to connect with the team. Junior offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer agreed.
"[His] energy, I'm telling you, it's every day,” Salyer said in a virtual press conference on Aug. 16. “Forget the practice field — in the hallway, he's energetic. You hear that voice and it just cracks me up. … Where you can find something wrong with a situation, he is going to find a way to get that extra 1% from you."
Cochran said on Sept. 4 he consulted with his past special teams colleagues throughout the NCAA and NFL to prepare for his new gig. So far, Cochran’s 20-year absence from the sidelines hasn’t been visible to the naked eye.
While the Bulldogs’ hats aren’t exactly on fire during kickoffs — Georgia is tied for 26th in opponents’ average kick return yardage — they’re playing strong on special teams. Punter Jake Camarda is No. 1 in the country for average punt distance, and Georgia is one of 16 teams with at least one punt block this season.
But Smart has been critical of missed opportunities after each game. Come Saturday in Tuscaloosa, there won't be much room for error.
“[Alabama is] always well coached [and] play the best players on special teams, similar to the way we do,” Smart said in a virtual press conference Monday. “This is what college football is all about, so we're looking forward to the matchup."
