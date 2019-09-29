The Georgia women’s golf team only plays two tournaments in Athens — one in March and another in May. For the players, it’s all about being comfortable with playing in unfamiliar locations.
Golf requires a high level of focus on more than just the swing. Paying attention to the weather leading up to a tournament and even the type of grass used on the course are common steps taken by golfers. With current technology, many do as freshman Caroline Craig does, and look up a course on Google Maps to prepare.
Craig has been golfing since she was 5 years old, and has traveled all around the country because of it. She has experienced many types of courses, including the mountain golf course she grew up on in her hometown of Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia.
“A good golf course has challenging holes that can test the field, and has holes that you can capitalize on,” said Craig.
Given that Craig enjoys challenging courses, it's not a surprise her favorite course is the Kiawah Ocean Course. Described as “an American Icon” on the Kiawah Resort website, it is known as a very challenging but beautiful course. Along the Atlantic Ocean, the course is filled with scenic views, but players are blasted with unrelenting winds.
Other than the Kiawah Ocean Course, courses in England and Ireland are known to be windy.
“In England, golf is like a different sport,” freshman Caterina Don said.
Don, originally from Italy, has played in several countries all around the world. These include, but are not limited to, Spain, Portugal, France, Canada, Italy and the United States.
To her, the main thing that changes in American courses is the grass, but European courses look very different from each other. Similar to Craig, Don thrives with the challenges brought by new and different courses.
“I like tough courses,” Don said. “I like it when you have to be focused … I love it when I compete. I change who I am when I compete.”
As a freshman on the women's golf team, she has proven to possess an unbreakable focus in her game. In the season opener in Minnesota, she became the first Georgia golfer to finish in first place at her debut tournament since 1998.
As a member of the Italy national team, Don has traveled frequently for golf. Over time, she learned better ways to prepare.
“There are some courses where you need a specific shot, so you have to practice those before,” said Don.
The women’s golf team is in Portland, Oregon, on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 for The Molly Collegiate Invitational. Head coach Josh Brewer says Oregon is known for its tight courses and different grass, but it’s important to not believe everything you read.
“You get tricked sometimes too, that happened a little bit last year at regionals,” Brewer said.
Brewer knows it’s best to work on the players’ game, and not worry too much about what the courses bring. He is ready to prepare differently when they get there.
“You just have to adjust, and that’s what practice rounds are for,” Craig said.
