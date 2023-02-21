Senior Caterina Don took first place in the San Diego State University Classic after hitting an even par on the tournament. Her teammate, fifth-year Jo Hua Hung, placed second — just one stroke over Don.
Their performances were enough to propel the Bulldogs to a second-place finish in their first tournament of the semester. Don’s performance was good enough to earn SEC Golfer of the Week honors and her second career victory.
On a high-scoring day, Don did what she could to make sure putts dropped, and did not sweat the rest.
“The conditions were really tough,” Don said. “This is already a hard golf course and it was windy with rain in and out. The key was just being patient and to have low expectations. I was just trying to hit the middle of the greens, knowing that some putts would go in but sometimes you would three-putt. I was just hoping that some putts would fall.”
Hung began Tuesday four shots ahead of the pack after Monday’s two rounds and stayed there after turning in a 1-over front nine holes. She gained some more momentum with two birdies on the back at 12 and 14.
At the same point in the round, Don was two back of Hung, but put up four birdies at 11, 13, 14, and 15. Through 15, Don and Huang were neck-and-neck, but Don pulled ahead after Hung bogeyed 17, and they traded pars on the final hole of the tournament.
“I hit two really good shots back-to-back,” Don said. “They were both about four feet from the hole at No. 12 and No. 14, and I was able to make both of those birdie putts. On 15, I hit a good approach shot, but it was a longer putt that went in for birdie. It was good to make that one and capitalize on the moment.”
Georgia closed with a 303, the lowest team round of the day, but came up short against Iowa State, who carded a 305 on the day and an 897 for the tournament. Georgia’s final score of 901 was close, but ultimately not enough to supplant Iowa State for first. Nonetheless, Don and Hung certainly brought Georgia close.
Don was the third Bulldog to medal this season. Hung and another Bulldog, Jenny Bae, both medaled at the Lady Bulldog Individual Championship and the Illini Invitational, respectively.
Head coach Josh Brewer was very pleased with Don and Hung’s performances this tournament.
“I’m happy for Caterina to get her second victory at Georgia,” Brewer said. “She won her first collegiate event and has had to battle through some things physically and mentally to get back here. It’s nice to see her back in the winner’s circle. I feel for Jo. She led the first 52 holes and then one of her teammates had the round of the day to beat her. It’s sort of the same thing that happened to Jenny last week. At the same time, Jo is playing great golf, and I’m extremely proud of her.”
For now, the Bulldogs are off until they look to extend their run of good form. Their next match is at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at Long Cove Club on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, on Feb. 27 through March 1.