Former Georgia golfer Brian Harman won the 151st edition of the Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in England, shooting 67-65-69-70 for a 271 total and a 13-under final.
Before the Open—one of four major PGA tournaments—the Savannah native only had two PGA tour titles in his career, with this being his first major win.
Harman, who was the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2006, joins Bubba Watson as just the second Georgia golfer to win one of the four major tournaments.
The Open is the oldest golf tournament in the world, and the last major tournament of the PGA tournament. The 2022-23 season concludes on September 27, 2023 following the Masters in April, the PGA Championship in May, the US Open in June, and the Open July 20-23.
Harman beat out four golfers tied for second by six strokes, keeping a steady pace on the last day at one-under to secure the win.
The seal came after a scorching hot first two days that saw Harman shoot 14-under to take a five-stroke lead heading into day three.
After that, Harman shot for par in round three, shooting bogies on holes one and four before bouncing back with four birdies to fend off the field, ending the day ahead by five-strokes yet again.
With rainy conditions threatening throughout the day on Sunday, Harman remained resilient to become the first Bulldog to win the Open.
This was Harman’s first major win, and it came near the end of the 2022-23 PGA Tour. Former Georgia golfer Sepp Straka also finished tied for second place, with the Bulldogs being well represented across the pond.