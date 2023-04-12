On March 30, March 31 and April 1, Georgia’s Jenny Bae competed in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, finishing as the runner-up behind Stanford’s Rose Zhang, the defending champion.
While most of the attention was on Zhang’s hot start , Bae stole the show with a comeback to force a playoff. Down six shots, Bae turned on the burner in the final round to tie with Zhang with a 9-under 254.
Bae posted a final round 2-under 70, the lowest round of the 31 golfers and one of the only three to finish under par at the famed Augusta National course.
Zhang took the win on the second extra hole, but Bae certainly performed to a high level in the competition.
“I’m proud of myself, being able to even get the chance to go to a playoff and possibly win the title,” Bae said. “I’ve worked really hard. I also just want to say thank you to everyone, especially my caddie and my coach [Josh Brewer].”
On day one and two, Bae posted a 3-under 69 and a 4-under 68 at the Champions Retreat Golf Club to place third and qualify for the Augusta National Golf Club.
At the beginning of day three, Bae sat six shots back of Zhang, but cut the gap to three with a birdie on hole two.
The margin jumped right back to six after Bae doubled the tough third, as Zhang birdied on hole two. Bae continued with a string of pars while Zhang bogeyed holes four, five, and seven. Eventually, the inclement weather suspended the round.
Zhang’s lead remained at three as Bae sat at 6-under. Bae birdied hole nine and 13 to get within one shot of the defending champion. This brought about a smattering of cheers for the local Bae, who didn’t let the support go unnoticed, especially because she realized she was at the holiest site in golf.
“It was great,” Bae said. “Left and right, all I hear is ‘Go Dawgs!’ and ‘Go UGA!’ All that support, I really felt happy. I’ve never heard that much roaring before in my life. I think it will be the one moment in my life that I really cherish.”
Zhang’s bogey at hole 15, the Firethorn hole, brought Bae back to one shot. Bae hit her approach to within a foot, draining the birdie putt and heading to hole 18 tied for the lead. Both parred 18, and so the first-ever playoff at the ANWA ensued.
Despite falling just short, Bae shattered an ANWA record with 16 birdies over 54 holes, topping Arkansas’ Maria Fassi’s tally of 15 in the inaugural tournament in 2019. She came within one shot of tying Jennifer Kupcho’s tournament record established in 2019.
Bae joins Fassi from Arkansas in 2019 and LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone in 2022, as the four SEC golfers to finish second in the ANWA, and posts the best-ever finish for a Georgia golfer surpassing Caterina Don’s 12th-place finish in 2019.
In the history of the competition, five total Bulldogs have competed. Including Bae, signee Savannah de Bock, the 2022 European Ladies Amateur champion from Belgium who will join the Bulldogs in January 2024, Don in 2019 and 2021, and Isabella Holpfer and Candice Mahé in 2021.
Bae and Georgia return to action two weeks from now, heading to the SEC championships at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama from April 12 to April 16. The tournament begins with 54 holes of stroke play, then the eight-best teams will compete in a bracketed match play competition to determine the SEC Champion.