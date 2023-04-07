The Georgia men's golf team traveled to Naples, Florida, for the Calusa Cup, finishing tied with Texas Tech for fifth. North Carolina won the tournament with a 4-under-par 860. The tournament consisted of nine teams, with eight ranked in the top 40.
The Bulldogs shot a 21-over-par 885 with their best individual performance from senior Connor Creasy, who shot a 3-over-par 219.
On the tournament's opening day, Georgia carded a 10-over-par 298, placing the team in seventh place after the first round. Creasy turned in a 4-over-par 76, and sophomore Maxwell Ford fired an even-par 72. The Cartersville, Georgia native Buck Brumlow shot a 1-over-par 73 and junior Caleb Manuel posted a 5-over-par 77. Finally, senior Ben van Wyk shot a 7-over-par 79.
Despite not improving on the scoreboard on the second day, shooting another 10-over-par 298, Georgia moved up one spot to sixth. Creasy, van Wyk and Ford all turned in a 2-over-par 74, with Brumlow and Manuel tailing rounds of a 4-over-par 76.
The Bulldogs improved drastically on the final day of the match, shooting a 1-over-par 289. Creasy finished hot, shooting a 3-under-par 69 with Brumlow closely behind at a 1-under-par 71. Ford carded a 2-over-par 74, Manuel shot a 3-over-par 75 and van Wyk tailed a 4-over-par 76.
Georgia will look to improve before heading to St. Simons Island, Georgia, for the SEC Championship. They have one match prior, with the Classic City One Day occurring on Sunday, April 16.