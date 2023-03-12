The University of Georgia men’s golf team posted a score of 8-under-par 280 to finish ninth in the team standings following the final round of the Southern Highlands Collegiate at the Southern Highlands Golf Club.
No. 9 Illinois captured the team title with a total of 21-under par 843 (285-281-277) while No. 15 Texas finished second with a 19-under-par 845 (283-277-285) and No. 16 Pepperdine finished one shot back at 18-under-par 846 (278-286-282). The Bulldogs climbed five spots in the team standing in the final round to finish ninth at 1-over-par 865 (290-295-280).
Yuxin Lin of Florida won the individual title after setting the pace with a blistering 8-under 64 and finishing with an impressive 54-hole score of 13-under par 203 (64-70-69).
Seniors Connor Creasy and Ben Van Wyk and sophomore Maxwell Ford led the Bulldogs with rounds of 3-under par 69. Ford finished first out of all of Georgia’s golfers with a 1-under-par 215 (74-72-69), powering past a rough start with a 3-under final round and finishing tied for 24th place.
Van Wyk finished in 28th with an even-par 216 (72-75-69), and Creasy tied for 35th place. He posted a 1-over-par 217 after closing out with a final-round 69 to bounce back from consecutive 74s. Junior Caleb Manuel carded a 1-over-par 73 to finish at a 6-over-par (72-77-73), and sophomore Buck Brumlow also finished at 222 after closing out with a 76.
As an individual, freshman Carter Loflin tallied a final round 2-over par 74 to finish at 223 (72-77-74) and 58th place.
Georgia began play on Sunday with a sharp 2-over-par 290. Van Wyk, Brumlow, Manuel and Loflin all posted even-par 72, while Ford and Creasy fired two-over 74 on the day. Ford’s start came as a surprise, as he has been relatively even-keeled through the first few rounds, averaging about half-a-stroke under par. Meanwhile, Brumlow and Loflin held their season-long scoring pace.
Monday’s second round proved to be tougher, and more than likely impeded Georgia from cracking the top five had they scored the same as they had during the first and third rounds. The Bulldogs closed Monday’s round with a 7-over par 295, a round indicative of the day’s conditions, as the lowest team score that day was Texas’ 277.
Ford came out much stronger, finishing with an even par for the day. Van Wyk, Loflin, Manuel, and Brumlow had relatively tougher rounds due to the tough conditions, as they finished three-over, five-over, five-over, and two-over on the day, respectively.
The Bulldogs return close to home when they play at Kennesaw State’s Linger Longer Invitational from March 19-21, in Eatonton, Georgia.