Georgia men’s golf team traveled to Puerto Rico on Friday, Feb. 10 to compete in the Puerto Rico Classic at the Grand Reserve Golf Club. They kicked off the weekend on Saturday in the practice round then began actual play on Sunday, Feb. 12. After 52 holes the Bulldog finished third in the team competition.
The Bulldogs had five golfers competing in the team competition and one golfer competing as an individual. The golfers competing in the team portion included senior Connor Creasy, junior Caleb Manuel, sophomores Buck Brumlow and Maxwell Ford and freshman Carter Loflin. The golfer that was only partaking in the individual competitions was senior Ben van Wyk.
Georgia entered the final round of 18 in fourth place in the team standings after shooting a total of 3-under 285 in the second round. Brumlow shot 6-under 66 in the final round tying his career low and helping the Bulldog move up the leaderboard.
Brumlow’s teammates Ford, Manuel, and Loflin also performed well in the third round, shooting under par to help the team advance up the leaderboard. Ford finished the final round 2-under 70 to finish out the tournament at 6-under 210. Manuel shot a final round of 3-under 69 to finish the three days of golf at 3-under 213 and Loflin ended up 1-under 71 for the final day to post a total of 1-under 215 for all three days.
Over the weekend, the Bulldogs faced some tough competition from several universities from across the country that took part in the Puerto Rico Classic. Some of the universities included Purdue, Oklahoma, East Tennessee State and Wisconsin. The Bulldogs were unable to advance up the leaderboard and overtake Oklahoma and East Tennessee State. Oklahoma shot 30-under with a team total of 834 to take the top spot at the Puerto RicoClassic followed by East Tennessee State at 25-under with a team total of 839.
The Bulldogs wrapped up their time in Puerto Rico at 24-under with a team total of 840 to claim third place. Next they will travel to Las Vegas, Nev. on Feb. 26 to compete in the Southern Highlands Collegiate.