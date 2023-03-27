Georgia men’s golf traveled to Eatonton, Georgia, for the Linger Longer Invitational. It was a competitive field for Georgia— four of the 16 teams in the tournament ranked within the top 20— according to the Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches poll. Georgia finished with a final score of 4-over-par 868, leaving them tied for fifth with Chattanooga.
Alabama dominated the tournament, shooting a 14-under-par 850, eight strokes better than Georgia Tech, who came in second.
The best performance of the tournament for Georgia came from senior Connor Creasy, who carded a 4-under-par 213. He was the only Bulldog to have a final score under par in the contest. He shot a 4-under-par 68 on the first day, followed by a 3-under-par 69 on the second and a 4-over-par 76 on the last.
Georgia started hot, finishing tied for first after the opening day. Senior Ben van Wyk matched Creasy’s impressive performance, posting a 3-under-par 69. Georgia native Carter Loflin shot a 2-over-par 74, and junior Caleb Manuel shot an even-par 72.
Its non-counting score came from sophomore Maxwell Ford who shot a 3-over-par 75, while Buck Brumlow and Michael Shears played as individuals. Brumlow carded a 1-over-par 73, and Shears posted a 9-over-par 81.
Despite slowing down on the second day, the Bulldogs were not too far behind, landing in second place behind the Crimson Tide. They posted an even-par 288 with under-par performances from Creasy and Ford. Brumlow and van Wyk both carded a 1-over-par 73, with Manuel shooting a 3-over-par 75 and Shears posting a 5-over-par 77.
Following the second round, the Bulldogs had four players within the top 20 individual scores.
On the last day, Georgia struggled significantly more, posting a team score of 9-over-par 297. Manuel had the lone under-par score for the team, carding a 1-under-par 71. Shears shot a 2-over-par 74, followed by 3-over-par 75’s from van Wyk and Ford. Creasy and Loflin shot a 4-over-par 76, with Brumlow shortly behind at 5-over-par 77.
Georgia will now travel to Naples, Florida, for the Calusa Cup. The three-day tournament will take place from April 2-4.