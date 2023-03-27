230321_MRM_LingerLongerInvitational022.jpeg

Georgia senior Ben van Wyk hits ball out of bunker. The University of Georgia men’s golf team competes in the Linger Longer Invitational at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Eatonton, Georgia, on Monday, March 21, 2023. (Photo/Mady Mertens; MadyMertensPhotography)

Georgia men’s golf traveled to Eatonton, Georgia, for the Linger Longer Invitational. It was a competitive field for Georgia— four of the 16 teams in the tournament ranked within the top 20— according to the Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches poll. Georgia finished with a final score of 4-over-par 868, leaving them tied for fifth with Chattanooga.

Alabama dominated the tournament, shooting a 14-under-par 850, eight strokes better than Georgia Tech, who came in second.

The best performance of the tournament for Georgia came from senior Connor Creasy, who carded a 4-under-par 213. He was the only Bulldog to have a final score under par in the contest. He shot a 4-under-par 68 on the first day, followed by a 3-under-par 69 on the second and a 4-over-par 76 on the last.

Georgia started hot, finishing tied for first after the opening day. Senior Ben van Wyk matched Creasy’s impressive performance, posting a 3-under-par 69. Georgia native Carter Loflin shot a 2-over-par 74, and junior Caleb Manuel shot an even-par 72.

Its non-counting score came from sophomore Maxwell Ford who shot a 3-over-par 75, while Buck Brumlow and Michael Shears played as individuals. Brumlow carded a 1-over-par 73, and Shears posted a 9-over-par 81.

Despite slowing down on the second day, the Bulldogs were not too far behind, landing in second place behind the Crimson Tide. They posted an even-par 288 with under-par performances from Creasy and Ford. Brumlow and van Wyk both carded a 1-over-par 73, with Manuel shooting a 3-over-par 75 and Shears posting a 5-over-par 77.

Following the second round, the Bulldogs had four players within the top 20 individual scores.

On the last day, Georgia struggled significantly more, posting a team score of 9-over-par 297. Manuel had the lone under-par score for the team, carding a 1-under-par 71. Shears shot a 2-over-par 74, followed by 3-over-par 75’s from van Wyk and Ford. Creasy and Loflin shot a 4-over-par 76, with Brumlow shortly behind at 5-over-par 77.

Georgia will now travel to Naples, Florida, for the Calusa Cup. The three-day tournament will take place from April 2-4.