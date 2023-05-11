The Georgia men’s golf team teed off at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island on Wednesday, April. 19 to begin competing for the SEC championship.
The Bulldogs competed in three days of stroke play to try and place in the top eight in order to move on to match play over the weekend.
After 54 holes of golf, the Bulldogs did not advance to match play in St. Simons Island to be able to compete for the SEC championship title. Over those three days, the Bulldogs competed against 14 other universities in the SEC, with eight of them being ranked in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches poll and one of them — Vanderbilt — being the reigning 2022 SEC champions.
Out of these 14 other teams Georgia faced, eight of them made the cut to advance to match play over the weekend. These teams include Tennessee, Texas A&M, Florida, Vanderbilt, Alabama, Ole Miss, Missouri, and Mississippi State. On Sunday, April. 23 The University of Florida defeated the reigning champs and the other 12 SEC teams to take home the 2023 SEC championship.
The Bulldogs opened up the tournament with Conner Creasy and Buck Brumlow both shooting 1-under-par 69. They were followed by teammates Ben van Wyk and Caleb Manuel shooting 1-over-par 71 and Maxwell Ford shooting 5-over-par 75. With these collective totals, they finished up the first round in 10th at even-par.
Georgia started the second round on Thursday morning, teeing off on the tenth hole at 8:20 alongside LSU and Missouri. Ford and Van Wyk faced some challenges during the second round. Ford shot 1-over-par 71 to have a combined total of 6-over-par 146 after 36 holes. Van Wyk shot 4-over-par 74 to have a combined total of 5-over-par 145.
Their teammate, Creasy, finished the day tied for seventh on the individual leaderboard with a 36 hole total of 3-under-par 137. However, even amidst some setbacks, Creasy’s performance kept the Bulldogs in tenth after the conclusion of the second round.
The Bulldogs entered the final round of stroke play hopeful to advance two positions on the leaderboard to advance to match play over the weekend. They teed off alongside Auburn and LSU at 8:20 on the tenth hole to begin their third round of 18.
At the end of the day, Georgia scored an overall team score of even-par 280 in the third round to move up one position on the leaderboard to finish its tournament in ninth place.
The Bulldogs will next begin their quest for a national championship. Starting on May 15 and running through May 17, the Bulldogs will compete in the NCAA Bath Regional at the Eagle Eye Golf Club, home of Michigan State’s men’s and women’s teams.
Georgia will be the sixth seeded team in a pool of thirteen teams. Georgia will face No. 1 Illinois, No. 2 Florida, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Oregon, No. 5 Kansas State, No. 7 Liberty, No. 8 San Diego, No. 9 University of Arkansas at Little Rock, No. 10 Michigan State, No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 12 Illinois State and No. 13 Purdue University Fort Wayne.
The top five teams from the region will advance to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 26 through May 31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The Bulldogs will rely on the group of Creasy, van Wyk, Manuel, Brumlow, Ford and freshman Carter Loflin in the Regional to potentially advance back to NCAA tournament for the 25th time in school history.
"Here we go," Georgia head coach Chris Haack said. "This is why we put in all the hard work. There is no margin for error at this stage. To make it to the next round, we have to continue to have vision and purpose in everything that we do. We're looking forward to playing in the Bath Regional. It's a strong field, and we'll have to be at our best once we get there."