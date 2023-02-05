The Bulldogs traveled to Westlake Village, California, for the Southwestern Invitational and their first match of the year. The tournament consisted of 12 teams, with eight falling inside the Bushnell Division 1 Coaches poll.
They wrapped up the three-day tournament with a total score of 19-over-par 883. Texas dominated the invitational and finished miles ahead of any other team, shooting a 14-under-par 850. Pepperdine finished second, despite being 13 strokes behind the Longhorns.
Georgia’s best performance came from UConn transfer Caleb Manuel, who shot a 1-under-par 215. He shot an even-par 72 on the first two days, followed by a 1-under-par 71 on the last. He finished the tournament tied for 13th place.
The Bulldogs started off on the right track, shooting an even-par 288 on the first day, which landed them in fourth place. Georgia native Maxwell Ford shot a 1-under-par 71, followed by even-par 72 rounds from Manuel and freshman Carter Loflin. The final counting score of the initial round came from senior Ben van Wyk, who turned in a 1-over-par 73.
Sophomore Buck Brumlow placed 10th on Monday and played as an individual in this tournament. He made six birdies, with three coming on his final four holes. He finished 22nd with a 2-under-par 70.
Despite the hot start, Georgia dropped to fifth after shooting 8-over-par on the second day. Ford and Manuel shot an even-par 72, respectively placing them both within the top 15 individual scores. Graduate student Michael Shears struggled both days, turning in a total score of 13-over-par 157. Van Wyk shot a 5-over-par 77 to wrap up the second day.
The Bulldogs failed to improve in their final round, shooting an 11-over-par 299. Both Manuel and Ford completed the tournament within the top 15 individual scores. Loflin carded a 4-over-par 76, and van Wyk tailed a 9-over-par 81, both struggling more on the third day. Despite having a worse round on Tuesday, Burmlow excelled on the last day, capping it off with a 1-under-par 71. Ford shot a 1-over-par 73 in his final round.
Georgia will now travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for the Puerto Rico Classic, beginning on Feb. 12.