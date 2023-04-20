230416_MRM_ClassicCityGolf015.jpeg

Georgia sophomore Maxwell Ford tees off. The University of Georgia men’s golf team competed in the Classic City One Day tournament at University Golf Course in Athens, Georgia, on Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo/Mady Mertens; @MadyMertensPhotography)

The Georgia men’s golf team came out hot on Sunday, April 16, posting a 12-under-par 272 to clinch a home tournament title, the Classic City One Day tournament. Its two-round total was a 14-under-par 554 (282-272) to win by four strokes over Mercer at 10-under-par 558 (279-279), and Francis Marion University at 1-under-par 567 (286-281).

Mercer’s Tobias Jonsson won the individual honors with a two-round score of 8-under-par 134 (66-68). Georgia sophomore Buck Brumlow came in second at 5-under-par 137 (71-66). Jonsson was also the only player to finish both days in the 60s.

Georgia’s seniors Ben van Wyk and Connor Creasy were next, respectively. Van Wyk tied for third with a score of 3-under-par 139 (70-69). Creasy finished T-5th at 2-under-par 145 (72-68). Maxwell Ford finished tied for 11th at 2-over-par 144, with junior Caleb Manuel finishing tied for14th at 3-over-par 145 (72-73). Freshman Carter Loflin rounded out the lineup with a 16th-place finish at 4-over par 146 (77-69).

As individuals, graduate Michael Shears finished tied for third at 3-under-par 139 (71-68), senior Nic Cassidy finished tied for fifth at 2-under-par 140 (66-74) and sophomore JT Herman finished 20th at 8-over-par 150 (77-73). Sophomore Blake Parkman tied for 22nd at 16-over-par 158 (81-77).

The Bulldogs return to the course on April 19-23, when they travel to St. Simons Island, Georgia for the 2023 SEC Championship at the Sea Island Golf Club.