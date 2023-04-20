The Georgia men’s golf team came out hot on Sunday, April 16, posting a 12-under-par 272 to clinch a home tournament title, the Classic City One Day tournament. Its two-round total was a 14-under-par 554 (282-272) to win by four strokes over Mercer at 10-under-par 558 (279-279), and Francis Marion University at 1-under-par 567 (286-281).
Mercer’s Tobias Jonsson won the individual honors with a two-round score of 8-under-par 134 (66-68). Georgia sophomore Buck Brumlow came in second at 5-under-par 137 (71-66). Jonsson was also the only player to finish both days in the 60s.
Georgia’s seniors Ben van Wyk and Connor Creasy were next, respectively. Van Wyk tied for third with a score of 3-under-par 139 (70-69). Creasy finished T-5th at 2-under-par 145 (72-68). Maxwell Ford finished tied for 11th at 2-over-par 144, with junior Caleb Manuel finishing tied for14th at 3-over-par 145 (72-73). Freshman Carter Loflin rounded out the lineup with a 16th-place finish at 4-over par 146 (77-69).
As individuals, graduate Michael Shears finished tied for third at 3-under-par 139 (71-68), senior Nic Cassidy finished tied for fifth at 2-under-par 140 (66-74) and sophomore JT Herman finished 20th at 8-over-par 150 (77-73). Sophomore Blake Parkman tied for 22nd at 16-over-par 158 (81-77).
The Bulldogs return to the course on April 19-23, when they travel to St. Simons Island, Georgia for the 2023 SEC Championship at the Sea Island Golf Club.