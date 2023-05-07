Georgia women’s golf posted a 10-over 298 in the April 14 round of stroke play qualifying at the SEC Women’s Golf Championship. As a result, Georgia slipped from seventh to ninth on the team leaderboard and fell just two shots shy of advancing to match play.
“It stings,” head coach Josh Brewer said. “You come here to win an SEC title, and you don’t even give yourselves a chance to do it. It’s hard right now, and you have [to] learn from it. The one thing we’ve talked about since the spring season started, when we’ve been in these positions, we got to eventually close one of them. Today, we didn’t do that.”
The Bulldogs began in seventh and initially came out playing well, finishing the front side of Greystone Golf and Country Club at even par. This was their best showing all week, and it brought them to as high as fourth on the leaderboard.
The team cooled off with a 10-over back nine, while No. 16 Ole Miss, on the other side of the course, finished at three under. This proved to be the difference, as even though Caterina Don and Jo Hua Huang birdied hole 18, Ole Miss snuck into the last qualifying spot.
Continuing her solid form, Jenny Bae — who was voted first-team All-SEC — led the Bulldogs with a 1-over 73 on Friday. Bae was followed by Hung at 74, Caroline Craig at 75 and Don at 76 to round out the Bulldogs’ final round at the SEC tournament.
Hung tied for 18th at 223, Bae tied for 23rd at 224, Candice Mahé tied for 30th at 227, Don tied for 43rd at 229 and Craig finished 52nd at 231.
No. 3 LSU shot 870, leading the field by 11 shots and securing the No. 1 seed for match play. In the finals, Texas A&M defeated Mississippi State for its second SEC title and first in eight years. Zoe Slaughter defeated Surapa Janthamunee in 21 holes, giving Texas A&M the edge 3-2.
Georgia qualified for regionals alongside 71 other teams. The team earned the fifth seed amongst 12 other teams in one of six regional sites. Georgia will play at home, being one of the regional sites.
“It’s always exciting and you always want to know who you’re competing against but being at home, we’ve already had time to think through how we’re going to plan for the week,” Brewer said. “It’s still exciting. We still had to earn our regional bid and you don’t want to take it for granted, but we understand those three days are now the most important days of the season.”
Georgia will face No. 4 and top-seeded South Carolina, alongside San Jose State, Ole Miss, Ohio State, the Bulldogs, Maryland, Kent State, Charleston, Kansas, Furman, Augusta and Sacred Heart, as well as six individuals from other schools. The top five teams and lowest individual finisher will move on to the NCAA championships in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The Bulldogs have not captured an NCAA national title since 2001 but won a Regional title as recently as 2021. They’ll need to recapture that success in order to have a shot at the NCAA Championships. The NCAA Athens Regional will get started on Monday, May 8.
“We’ve proven we can do it,” Brewer said. “We have kind of a plan in place that’s worked for us really well at Regionals the past couple of years. We’ll stick with that plan and look forward to having a few extra people around cheering us on this year since we’re in Athens.”