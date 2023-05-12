Georgia's women’s golf, propelled by the performance from fifth-year senior Jenny Bae, swept the team and individual championships at the NCAA Golf Regional at the Athens Regional on Wednesday, May 10.
“It’s nice to get a victory,” Georgia head coach Josh Brewer said. “Maybe we’re saving our victories for the end of the year, which I would trade for anything. Just happy for them because they bought in, the team, into our plan of treating it like an away tourna- ment and really just changing how we do. Hats off to them – they played well, focused all week. They deserve this victory.”
On their home course, the Bulldogs showed out through three rounds on play, sweeping the team and individual portions of the Regional for the third time in the last eight seasons under Brewer since 2016. The Athens Regional began on Monday, May 8 and ran through May 10. This is the third time the tournament has taken place at the UGA golf course in the last 16 seasons. The last time it took place here was 2017 and prior to that in 2008.
Bae was a big reason for Georgia’s success. She finished first with a total score of 13-under-par 203, a full six strokes under her nearest competition, Louise Rydqvist from South Carolina.
Bae also made history. She netted her 23rd par-or-better score in 33 rounds on day three to break a school record. Additionally, Bae is the first golfer in school history to win two Regionals. Bae, who finished as the runner-up at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, is one of the best golfers in the country and Georgia history, and her stats only exemplify that further. Even Bae couldn’t believe the feats she achieved on Wednesday
“Wow, I mean it’s something that I would hope to achieve,” Bae said. “Hearing it honestly doesn’t sink in right now, it probably will in a few hours. I’m definitely proud of myself for how far I’ve come since freshman year and I’m also super proud of this team for pulling us through, winning Regionals and being able to head into Nationals with high hopes and high confidence.”
Fellow fifth-year Jo Hua Hung had a solid performance herself. She finished with a total score of 5-under-par 211, placing her fourth in the entire competition. While not at the level of Bae, Hung competed well with some of the highest level of competition in the country, finishing only two strokes away from second place.
“The past three days were really solid,” Hung said. “I probably only had three or four bogeys the entire tournament, so it went well. Before I teed off, I had a game plan in my mind. I stuck with my game plan as much as I could, and I think that is something I did well today.”
Teammates Isabella Holpfer, LoraLie Cowart and Candice Mahé all finished in the top-25, out of 66 total competitors, with scores of 3-over-par 219 for Holper, 5-over-par 221 for Cowart and 6-over-par for Mahé. Holpfer tied for 14th place with a score of 3-over-par 219, Cowart tied for 20th place with a score of 5-over-par 221 and Mahé tied for 24th place with a score of 6-over-par 222.
The Bulldogs had an incredible first day of the tournament. They finished round one with a team total of 9-under-par 279 with a nine shot lead over the rest of the field. The Bulldogs were led by Bae and Cowart, as they both shot 3-under-par 69.
Hung, on day two, only improved on her day one performance. Hung, who shot even-par 72 on day one, had a tremendous day two with a score of 4-under-par 68.
Day three was a bit more disappointing for Georgia. The team shot its highest point total through three days, shooting 290. While Bae, who shot 5-under-par 67 for the second day in a row, and Hung, who shot 1-under-par 71, continued their success the rest of the team fell.
Holpfer, Cowart and Mahé were placed as high as tied for sixth, tied for 10th and tied for 15th place respectively. However, less than stellar day two’s and three’s knocked the three down the leaderboards slightly, but not enough to deter each individual’s solid performances.
Georgia now advances to the NCAA championships for the third consecutive year, the first time the team has done so since from 2007 to 2009. Georgia will face 29 other teams and six individual competitors from May 19-24 at the Grayhawk Golf Course in Scottsdale, Arizona.
““We wanted to win,” Brewer said. “We haven’t won all year. We felt truthfully we were the best team on our home golf course. It’s nice for that to happen. But just like this week, everyone starts at zero in nine, ten days in Arizona. So, we’ve got to go out there with the same confidence, but we also know we can play well because we did it last year. We’re excited to be back and just see if we can have an extra day of golf.”