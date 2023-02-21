On Monday, Feb. 13 Georgia women's golf team teed off at The Farmers Golf Club in San Diego, California in the SDSU Classic where the team competed against 12 universities from across the country. The Bulldogs ended up finishing second in the team competition after completing 54 holes.
Georgia’s Caterina Don shot 2-under 70 on Tuesday during the final round to clinch the tournament's individual title. She also was announced the SEC golfer of the week after her performance at the SDSU Classic. She shot four consecutive birdies on holes 11 through 15.
Her teammate Jo Hua Hung placed right behind her in second place in the individual competition. Hung shot 1-over 217 after three rounds of 18. She entered round three as the leader at 1-under but had a hard time on the back nine. She ended up finishing the final day at 3-over 75.
After the major performance shown by Don during the last round and poise shown by Hung, all tournament head coach, Josh Brewer, stated a very positive comment about the classic and the golfers overall performance.
“It's great to have two Bulldogs on the individual leaderboard,” Brewer said. “I'm happy for Caterina to get her second victory at Georgia and I feel for Jo, lead 52 holes then have her teammate play an amazing round and beat her but she is playing excellent golf and I’m extremely proud of her as well.”
During the tournament the Bulldogs had to face tough climate and course conditions. With the course already being physically grueling, the inconsistent wind and rain made the playing conditions rough, especially on the greens.
“The key was just being patient and to have low expectations,” Don said. “I was just trying to hit the middle of the greens, knowing that some putts would go in but sometimes you would three-putt.”
The Bulldogs ended up shooting 13-over 303 at the end of round, but that was not enough to jump Iowa State to get to the top of the leaderboard. The Cyclones finished four strokes ahead of the Bulldogs to secure first in the SDSU classic.
Georgia will travel to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina on Feb. 27 to compete in the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at Long Clove Club.