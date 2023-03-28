Georgia women’s golf stayed home this weekend, competing in the 51st annual Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic at its home course. The team tied for sixth with Virginia and Louisville with a final score of 10-over-par 586. The three-day contest was cut short to two due to inclement weather on the final day.
The best individual performance for the Bulldogs came from Georgia native Jenny Bae. Bae tied for fifth with three other competitors, and shot a 2-under-par 142. She is collectively 32-under-par for the season.
The tournament was comprised of 15 teams, with nine ranked in the top 50 and six being conference opponents. Auburn won the tournament in a dominant fashion, finishing with a 13-under-par 563, 11 strokes better than any other team.
On the first day of the match, the Bulldogs opened up with a 6-over-par 294, leaving them tied for fifth place. Bae shot a 2-under-par 70 with five birdies throughout her first round.
“I feel like today went well,” Bae said. “It was a good first round, a good opening for the Liz Murphey. It kinda went smooth most of the day and then the last four or five holes the wind caught on, but I think I managed it pretty well.”
Fifth-year Jo Hua Hung charted a 1-over-par 73 and senior Caroline Craig carded a 3-over-par 75. Seniors Caterina Don and Candice Mahé turned in a 4-over-par 76. LoraLie Cowart, Isabella Holpfer and Céleste Dao each competed as individuals and posted scores of 3-over-par 75, 4-over-par 76 and 5-over-par 77, respectively.
“We would like to have started better,” Georgia women’s golf head coach Josh Brewer said. “On your home golf course, you have high expectations because of how much we practice and play here. I think there are some nerves as well because we don’t compete against other teams here very often.”
Despite not starting the way they wanted to on the first day, the Bulldogs improved in their next round, shooting a 4-over-par 292. Bae led the team two rounds in a row, carding an even-par 72. Craig and Hung both charted a 1-over-par 73, while Mahé tailed a 2-over-par 74 and Don fired a 4-over-par 76.
Dao shot a 1-over-par 73, while Cowart and Holpfer posted a 2-over-par 74.
“I hit the ball a lot better today than yesterday,” Craig said. “I gave myself a bit more birdie opportunities. It was tough because nothing was quite dropping, but I was able to snag a few key birdies. Going into 17 and 18, I was just looking to hit four solid shots to give myself a birdie chance, and both of them dropped.”
Georgia will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, for the SEC Championships on April 12.