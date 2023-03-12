Georgia women’s golf traveled to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, for the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate. The team finished with a score of 29-over-par 881, placed in 10th and tied with Duke.
The Bulldogs made a big push on the last day of the tournament, working their way up to seventh but slowed down later in the day. LSU won the entire tournament with a final score of 6-over-par 858.
Georgia faced its toughest competition of the season up to this point, with 12 of the 18 teams ranking inside the top-25. Six of those teams fell inside the top-10, and seven were SEC opponents.
The best individual performance for the Bulldogs came from the Suwanee, Georgia native Jenny Bae, who shot an even-par 213. Bae has been one of Georgia's key pieces across her five seasons with the team and, in the 2021-2022 season, was selected by Golfweek as an honorable mention All-American for the second straight year.
On the opening day of the contest, the Bulldogs carded a 13-over-par 297, placing them in 10th, tied with Alabama. Bae and senior Caterina Don shot a 1-over-par 72, with Céleste Dao and Caroline Craig falling closely behind. Dao shot a 4-over-par 75, and Craig shot a 7-over-par 78.
"Today we counted two really good rounds, a solid round, and a good round," head coach Josh Brewer said. "We know we just have to put everything together with everyone playing well to show how good we know we can be."
The Bulldogs improved the following day, shooting a 9-over-par 293 that pushed them into ninth, tied with Northwestern and Duke. Bae had her best round of the tournament, posting a 1-under-par 70. She has shot par-or-better in 14 of her 20 rounds this season.
Dao and Craig played better on the second day, finishing with a 2-over-par 73 and a three-over-par 74. Don, however, struggled to get in a groove and carded a five-over-par 76.
Georgia posted its best score on the final day of the tournament with a 9-over-par 291. Despite steadily improving its score each round, it was not enough to land close to a victory.
Bae and Craig led the way on the third day, both carding an even-par 71. Don shot a 3-over-par 74, while senior Candice Mahé posted a 4-over-par 75.
"We had some really good individual performances, and we had ourselves in position today for a top-5 or top-6 finish and just didn't close it the way we should," Brewer said. "We must learn from it. We continue to get better. That's a good thing. We just have to eventually close it out and play 54 really good holes as a team."