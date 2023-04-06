Brothers Maxwell and David Ford are rising up the ranks of collegiate golf, one putt at a time, despite the fact that they attend schools over 300 miles apart. They are two-thirds of a set of triplets — their sister, Abigail, is a sophomore at the University of Georgia — a competitive connection that fueled them in their youth and still propels them today.
“It’s a huge reason I am successful,” David Ford said. “I grew up being compared [to him], competed all the time, and developed a competitive side, he was better than me for the longest time. I hated losing to him, and I still do.”
Maxwell and David Ford play for the University of Georgia and University of North Carolina golf teams, respectively. The Ford brothers have taken their upbringing and parlayed it into successful freshman campaigns at their schools. David Ford won the Jones Cup with a long final-round birdie putt, ushering in the new year with a “great feeling.”
This helped him grab the reins of a Chapel Hill golf team in need of respect from their peers. Often having solid teams with players like Davis Love III, yet struggling to establish itself as a contender in the NCAA golf landscape. With Ford at the helm, the Tar Heels finished last season ranked fifth in the NCAA.
For Maxwell Ford, this meant anchoring a pivotal role on the University of Georgia golf team. As a sophomore, Ford filled the shoes of Davis Thompson and followed the likes of Kevin Kisner, Bubba Watson, Hudson Swafford and others. A year of experience playing in the NCAA golf championships at Grayhawk in Scottsdale, Arizona is only going to help Maxwell and the Bulldogs.
“This is the third year that it’s been there,” Maxwell Ford said. “So I played it last year. And then we’ll go out there in a month just to practice out there and play some practice rounds. It’s a beast — hopefully we can all play really well out there.”
The brothers from Peachtree Corners, Georgia, grew up playing against each other. Being close in age and constantly competing against one another can place a strain on any relationship, but the brothers are closer now that there’s a physical distance between them.
“We were not super close because we were compared so much throughout our lives,” David Ford said. “We would just go to the course for four hours, then go to our rooms and just kind of be alone. Having him my whole life to compete against, I don’t know that much of a difference against other people.”
Maxwell Ford shares a similar sentiment.
“I mean, once we’re at the tournament, it’s kind of more like, he’s just another guy in the field,” Maxwell Ford said. “I’ll probably look and see what he’s doing or something like that. But once we’re there, it’s kind of just like, play and see what happens, and it doesn’t really make me any more nervous or anything like that.”
The two said they were much closer now that they do not see each other as much. They like to rely on each other as friends now that they are not playing as often, but that doesn’t mean they take it easy on each other out on the course.
“He beat me twice, and I beat him once,” Maxwell Ford said. “He’s had a lot of success. So it’s not necessarily more about him beating me. But it’s good that he’s had a lot of success. And it’s fun to watch him. I’m happy for him.”
David Ford said that the separation for the two has given him a new appreciation for his brother, away from the competitive landscape of the golf course. Maxwell Ford feels that the competition between him and his brother has pushed him to be a better golfer and be more introspective about his game.
“I’ve been in that competitive mindset all my life,” Maxwell Ford said.
This “competitive mindset” seems to have helped Maxwell Ford, as he has recorded several strong rounds, including a 1-under 215 showing at the Southern Collegiate in Las Vegas, a round that helped him usher in a strong start to the spring season after an “okay” fall campaign.
However, the sophomore has realized that continued growth in the game of golf is a special thing, especially when you have the spotlight pointed at you.
“I think anytime you’re on TV is really cool,” Maxwell Ford said. “I like to have the cameras around, I think ‘I need to keep doing what I’m doing.’”
Maxwell Ford certainly hasn’t shied away from the spotlight and neither has David Ford. Both of them have their eyes set on something bigger.
“The only goal I have is winning a national championship,” David Ford said.
David Ford’s dreams aren’t out of reach. The North Carolina team entered the month of April ranked second in the NCAA, according to Golfweek. Georgia, ranked No. 24, will also likely factor into the men’s golf NCAA championships from May 26 through the 31st, so the brothers might get to tee off against each other once again.