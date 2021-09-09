After seniors had the option to come back and represent Georgia once again as graduate students. Mollie Belisle, who already had an extra year of eligibility due to an ACL tear, and Kayla Bruster both took that opportunity and returned to play as graduate students under Georgia soccer head coach Billy Lesesne one last time.
Both players had their own reasons to return, but they both felt that this iteration of the Georgia soccer team had more potential than any Georgia team they had been part of before.
Going pro
For Bruster, the decision to come back and to Georgia soccer one more time came down to more than just the team’s potential to reach new heights. Bruster has aspirations to play at the professional level, and she felt that playing one more season with the Bulldogs would give her a better platform to make that jump to the National Women’s Soccer League draft compared to last year’s COVID-impacted season.
“I just felt like last year wasn’t the best for me to go off of,” Bruster said. “I just felt like there was a lot of potential for this year and I wanted to see it through.”
Nobody has as much experience among the active Georgia Bulldogs as Bruster. The defender joined the Bulldogs as a freshman in 2017 and has made 67 appearances, only starting on the bench in one of the games. The next closest Bulldog is senior Abby Boyan, who has made 58 starts in 58 appearances.
As one of the longest-serving players on the team playing as a center back, Bruster has emerged as a leader in a squad mixed of freshmen and experienced veterans. Her role, both on and off the field, is important for Lesesne’s age-varied squad, especially when playing alongside freshman center back Jessie Dunn.
“[In] my position, I feel like I have to be a leader and very vocal,” Bruster said. “Off the field, I’ve definitely become more of a leader that people come to, and people know that they come to me if they have questions about anything.”
While Georgia has been flying on the offensive end, Bruster has been instrumental to the team’s success in locking out opponents, keeping Georgia’s opponents down to six goals and only 48 shots in six games.
This season’s potential
The combination of the established, veteran players with the introduction of 14 freshman players left Belisle and Bruster feeling they could achieve things they hadn’t yet achieved during their time as Bulldogs. And they were right.
Belisle in particular is having her best season in a Georgia shirt. She’s scored a career best nine goals across six games this season, making her the leading goalscorer in the country. As the season rolls on, Belisle will hope to make the most of the opportunity to return as a graduate student after she tore her ACL in the first days of training her sophomore year.
“Coming out of the spring … I finally got my confidence back after my ACL and COVID. And when I finally started shooting and making goals in the spring, I knew that personally, I needed to come back because I owed it to myself,” Belisle said. “As a team we also started just figuring it out and calming down and playing the game that we know how to play, so I knew that we could do something special this year.”
Belisle also gets to play with her freshman sister, Caroline. Belisle said she thought about the possibility of playing with her sister back in 2018 when she tore her ACL, which gave her an extra year of eligibility. Now that has become a reality, and the sisters will always share the memory of Georgia’s historic win over Clemson.
Six games into the 2021 season, Georgia soccer has already shattered records. Perhaps most telling of this team’s potential, the Bulldogs defeated No. 15 Clemson on Sept. 3. That win, which ended 3-1 in favor of the Bulldogs, marked the first time Georgia has beaten a ranked opponent since 2015. It also marked the end of a winless run against Clemson, which stretched back to 2009.
“I knew that this group was something really special, and if any year we could beat Clemson I knew it was this year,” Belisle said. “I’ve waited five years for that.”
By far the biggest test of the season for the Bulldogs so far, the Clemson win highlighted what the team has done well in 2021 and how much further the team can go. Georgia’s 27 goals in six games leads the nation, and the Bulldogs have two more non-conference games before opening SEC play against Auburn on Sept. 17.