Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity announced his upcoming retirement Nov. 30, after spending over 10 years in the position. McGarity is an Athens native and University of Georgia graduate who worked in the athletic department for 18 years before assuming the AD role Aug. 13, 2010.
Following McGarity’s departure at the end of this year, senior deputy AD Josh Brooks will serve as interim athletic director while the hiring process to succeed McGarity is underway.
McGarity and UGA President Jere Morehead answered questions from the media in a virtual press conference Tuesday, offering comments on some of the difficult decisions McGarity made as AD, high points of his tenure and the process to find a new AD.
‘Jury will be out forever’
McGarity has led the UGA Athletic Association through impactful moves and difficult times, including the firing of former head football coach Mark Richt in 2015, subsequent hiring of current head football coach Kirby Smart and the present-day coronavirus pandemic.
Richt was fired Nov. 29, 2015, after accumulating more wins than any head coach other than Vince Dooley at Georgia. In his final season, Richt had gone 9-3, dropping three SEC games to Alabama, Tennessee and Florida. The day after Georgia’s last regular season game against Georgia Tech, McGarity thought it was the time for a change.
McGarity said situations like Richt’s firing are the worst part of his job because of the number of people who are affected. He remembered sitting with Richt in his office at 8 a.m. on a Sunday, struggling and growing emotional while Richt sat on the other side of the desk.
“Sometimes, it’s not the best thing for the individuals, you have to do what’s best for the institution,” McGarity said. “At that time, I thought it was the best thing for us. Those are the difficult things about doing it. It’s not fun, trust me. You get no sleep the night before and you just dread it. I just thought things had to change. The jury will be out forever on those types of things.”
COVID-19 complications
While McGarity could have retired earlier in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused him to stick around for a bit longer. He said his wife, Sheryl, has been at their new home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, since July, but he stuck around because he didn’t want to put more on Morehead’s plate.
“When you come back to your alma mater, you want to leave it a little bit better,” McGarity said. “There were some situations, we were ready to do things earlier, but COVID came along, and we just knew that wasn’t the right time to go through any change.”
He said the toughest part of the pandemic has been dealing without the togetherness normal sports seasons would provide. He said he and Morehead haven’t traveled to football games this year and learning to adjust to the changes is something they’ve all had to tackle.
The positive McGarity has tried to take out of the COVID-19 pandemic is a thankfulness for the normal parts of life that aren’t available to us, like attending games or being around groups of people.
“The positive part of it is it’s made us realize we should really be grateful and thankful for things we probably took for granted,” McGarity said. “Maybe waiting in line at the concession stand or at the restroom, or maybe being in a parking jam. We would cherish those things right now.”
But McGarity cautioned that an end to the pandemic needs to come soon, as it could cause “serious problems” in college sports. He said he’s confident Georgia will be fine this year, but another year of lower attendance could cause financial difficulties.
“If we go through another year of 20,000 people in Sanford Stadium, 1,600 people in Stegeman Coliseum and 400 or so people in Foley Field, it’s going to be hard to make ends meet,” McGarity said. “We’re fortunate to be able to have the resources this year, but it’s certainly not set up to do it multiple years.”
Tenure highlights
Throughout McGarity’s time as AD, Georgia has won three national championships in women’s swimming and diving, one in equestrian and 16 SEC championships across seven teams. He said some of the highlights of his time as AD included working with the department, seeing facility advancements and watching donors respond financially.
McGarity also gave four of his top moments from 2010 to now. First, he recalled memories of the 2013 concert in Sanford Stadium that featured Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Jake Owen, Thomas Rhett, Ludacris and a Kelly Clarkson hologram.
“It was the first and the only time everyone will leave Sanford Stadium happy,” he said. “That night — that moment — was just magical. It was a rewarding experience.”
McGarity also recounted two games from Georgia football’s 2017-18 season that ended in an SEC championship game victory and College Football Playoff National Championship berth.
The first was Georgia’s trip to Notre Dame in 2017, where McGarity stayed a night in Chicago with Morehead before a tour of Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, the Friday before Georgia’s victory in what he called a “remarkable” game.
The next was the Bulldogs’ 2018 trip to the Rose Bowl, where they defeated Oklahoma in a College Football Playoff semifinal game on New Year's Day.
“I think that was just something that was monumental,” McGarity said. “The whole week was just like fantasy land.”
McGarity said his best memory was last year’s Notre Dame game in Athens, where the Bulldogs defeated the Fighting Irish in front of Sanford Stadium’s largest-ever crowd. Georgia also debuted its new stadium lights.
McGarity reflected on a memory from that night he had recently discussed over a text message with former Georgia kicker Kevin Butler. He said it was probably the most emotional he had been on Dooley Field.
“He and I were standing together in the west end zone on the field. You had the National Anthem going, you had the flyover. You had just beautiful weather. You had the new lights. That day was so magical,” he said. “I think all of us that were there knew that everything came together in a perfect way. It was one of the times where you shake your head and say, ‘We need to remember this.’”
Who’s next?
Morehead said he hasn’t established a firm timeline to find a replacement for McGarity, but he wants it to move along to keep it from dragging on for months. He said he hasn’t spoken with any potential candidates yet, but he and the search committee will be opening up communication.
“I obviously have a lot of contacts serving not only in a leadership role in the SEC and working with Commissioner [Greg] Sankey, but at the NCAA-level on the NCAA Board of Governors, so I will use those contacts as needed to ensure those channels are made open,” Morehead said.
In the meantime, Brooks will take over McGarity’s responsibilities, and Darrice Griffin, deputy AD of administration, will take on Brooks’ role.
“What I think is most important right now is to maintain stability in the senior leadership of athletics,” Morehead said. “I think one of the great things we have right now is a really strong leadership team, and by installing both Josh and Darrice into the two leadership positions on an interim basis, I wanted to send a signal to the entire athletic organization that we are strong, we are stable.”
McGarity applauded Morehead’s decision for the interim positions and offered shining praise of both Brooks and Griffin. He also offered advice to whoever the next AD will be: Treat others with respect and dignity and have patience.
“You don’t have to say yes to everything, but when you say no, it’s how you say no,” McGarity said. “I think patience is something that is really missing in college athletics now, as we’re seeing across college football. Before you make a decision, you have to be 100% certain that it’s not going to work. We’re not perfect. No one has ever batted 1,000 in the hiring process.”
