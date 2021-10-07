Good energy and good vibes — that’s what freshmen Guillermina Grant and Mell Reasco feel their Hispanic heritage brings to Georgia’s women’s tennis team. The pair brings much more, but recognizes the significance of their heritage.
Grant, a native of Montevideo, Uruguay, and Reasco, from Esmeraldas, Ecuador, joined the Bulldogs a little over a month ago. Already, the South American duo has made an impact on the team both on and off the court.
“What these two have brought to the team has been incredible,” said associate head coach Drake Bernstein. “We’ve had Hispanic players before, and all of them bring livelihood, energy and great perspective.”
The right energy
For Mell and Reasco, the Hispanic representation they bring to the team is important. It’s something they’re proud of.
“I feel pride when I’m able to make my country known to people here, when I am able to share my culture,” Reasco said.
They feel it when they tell people where they’re from, when they play reggaeton or bachata for the team.
Along with their partition of culture, Grant feels they bring a different attitude to the team.
“I think our way of playing is different,” Grant said. “We’re very big about bringing the right energy, being very motivational for the team.”
Grant also recognized the stark contrast between Uruguay and life in the United States. To her, recognizing those differences is how she shows that she is grateful to be here.
“[Grant] is outspoken about understanding how good we have it here,” Bernstein said. “It’s great for our team, because a lot of times we take it for granted. With her, the gratitude is visible every day.”
Both grew up with tennis. Grant’s mother is a coach, so since she was 3 years old, she spent her days at the tennis club with a racket in her hands.
Reasco, daughter of Ecuadorian soccer player Néicer Reasco, got her start on the court a bit later. She took her first swings in Brazil when she was six.
At the time, her father played for São Paulo Futebol Clube, so it became the location of her first training grounds. When she turned 11, she moved back to Ecuador, began training more seriously and started in international competition.
Looking forward
Grant and Reasco enjoyed successful careers in the world of the International Tennis Federation before coming to Georgia. Having reached an ITF ranking of No. 31 and No. 20, respectively, they competed all over the world, with appearances at junior Grand Slams including Wimbledon and the French Open.
According to Grant and Reasco, they received offers from Pepperdine, Texas and Vanderbilt, but none compared to what they found in Athens.
“I didn’t feel the same connection to other universities and their coaches when I spoke to them,” Reasco said.
Their choice went beyond the interpersonal connections. Compared to where they come from, what they saw in Georgia’s facilities blew them away.
“Drake [Bernstein] was always different to me from the other coaches I spoke to, and I loved that,” Grant said. “But the facilities here are crazy. In [Uruguay], it’s not normal to have 16 tennis courts for just 20 players … It was the first university I saw that I instantly fell in love with.”
Through the first two tournaments of the fall, the pair has combined for 14 wins on 16 total showings.
Grant lost in her first collegiate match at the Battle of the Bay two weeks ago, but was quick to make up for it with a semifinal run in doubles alongside senior Meg Kowalski, and an undefeated performance at the Ole Miss Fall Invite a week later.
Reasco did not travel to San Francisco, but matched Grant with an undefeated collegiate debut at Ole Miss.
Though Grant will not be competing this week, Reasco will travel to Charleston, South Carolina, where she will participate in the ITA All-American Championship against the nation’s top Division I players.