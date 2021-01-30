Georgia gymnastics struggled with various inconsistencies across events in its meet against Arkansas on Friday night in Stegeman Coliseum.
The GymDogs scored in one extreme to the next for three consecutive rotations, posting a season-low bars score, then redeeming themselves on beam to earn a season-high score before closing the meet with another season low on floor. The floor rotation took the hardest hit of the night, as it was the lowest score on that event since 2011 for Georgia.
“Yeah, we had mistakes on floor, I definitely feel disappointed,” said head coach Courtney Kupets Carter. “And I know our team does. It’s not ever how you want to finish a meet when you know you had a little bit more in you or it wasn't the best you could do.”
Georgia finished the night with a 49.15 on vault, 48.85 on bars, 49.3 on beam and a 48.65 on floor. Friday’s performance marked one of the highest score margins between events from the GymDogs in recent history, aside from their meet against Florida earlier this season.
The GymDogs are nationally ranked at No. 9 and No. 8 on bars and on floor, respectively, despite the scores earned against Arkansas. Georgia’s lowest apparatus ranking is on beam, where it stands at No. 18 in the NCAA.
On Friday night, the event-total low and high scores were borne of different circumstances. Both bars and floor experienced a wide range of performances from the GymDogs, resulting in their season-low scores, whereas the performances on beam were without error throughout the entire lineup.
Bars saw a score range from 9.6 to 9.85, an uncharacteristic spread for the GymDogs who have been making strides in the event since last season. Four scores above a 9.8 were found on floor but the event was marked with two outlier scores of 9.3 and 9.275, the latter being dropped.
The scores on beam told a much different story, as no one in the lineup earned less than a 9.825.
Junior Rachel Baumann was one gymnast who experienced a hot-and-cold meet against Arkansas. Competing in the all-around for the second time this season, Baumann’s score on bars was dropped after she suffered a fall from the high bar and took multiple steps on her landing. She then redeemed herself on beam, where she consistently leads the scoreboard for the GymDogs, earning a 9.9 for her routine.
Baumann filled the anchor position on floor to finish the meet and endured a number of unstuck landings, leading her to score an uncharacterized 9.3. Her score was unable to be dropped due to Amanda Cashman’s 9.275 earned in the event.
“It's just a little bit more mentally tough, just switching from one event to another,” Kupets Carter said of competing in the all-around. “Having a disappointment on bars then pulling it back on beam was fantastic. [On floor] she just had a little too much juice, she went for it. … You really want them going all out for it. And she did and just had a little bit extra. So we'll work on calming that down.”
The results from Friday’s meet show that Georgia is still trying to find its consistency in its lineups, performance and mentality as it moves from one event to another.
