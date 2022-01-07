The Georgia gymnastics team had a losing start to the 2022 season, falling to Michigan by a 197.75-194.5 tally.
Senior Megan Roberts was the highlight performer of the night for Georgia, scoring a 9.9 from the anchor spot on vault to take a share of the title in the event.
The Bulldogs’ top individual performer on bars was senior Emily Schild, who posted a score of 9.85 from the fourth spot in the lineup. Michigan outscored Georgia in the event, posting a total of 49.425 while the Bulldogs tallied a 48.425.
In the aforementioned vault, Roberts’ outstanding performance as well as good scores of 9.825 from junior Haley de Jong and senior Abbey Ward weren’t enough to give Georgia the lead, as another strong showing from Michigan gave the Wolverines a 98.9-97.525 advantage at the midway point of the night.
Junior Soraya Hawthorne stood out for Georgia on floor, with her first performance of the year receiving a tally of 9.85, finishing as the top score for the Bulldogs. This event left Georgia with a 48.6, trailing Michigan’s 49.55 on floor and continuing to extend the Wolverines’ lead.
Similarly, De Jong took home the top score for the Gymdogs on beam with a tally of 9.85 with Hawthorne’s 9.8 just behind. Michigan tallied 49.3 on beam, while Georgia managed just 48.375.
It was a tough night for Georgia against a very strong Michigan team, evidenced by a failure to outscore the Wolverines as a team in any of the four events. Michigan was very consistent all night, scoring at least 49 in all four segments of the competition.
"Every first meet is a starting point," Georgia head coach Courtney Kupets Carter said. "This year's start had bigger errors than we were expecting, which makes it difficult to build momentum. I did like their ability to keep focusing on one routine at a time. We will work this week in the gym to improve for Kentucky."
While it’s always tough to lose in the opening meet of the season, Georgia shouldn’t be demoralized by the loss to Michigan. The Wolverines are a prestigious gymnastics program coming off a national championship, so this meet should serve as a measuring stick for the Bulldogs moving forward.
Next Friday, January 14, at 7 p.m. the Gymdogs will face off with the Kentucky Wildcats for a conference road meet. The SEC Network will highlight this meet on Friday Night Lights. Georgia’s home opener at Stegeman Coliseum will follow shortly after, on Monday, January 17 at 2:30 p.m. against Iowa.