The Georgia gymnastics team fell to No. 8 Auburn 197.175-196.300 on Friday night in front of a sold-out Stegeman Coliseum. Reigning Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee captured all four event titles for the Tigers and also the meet’s all-around crown.
The loss is Georgia’s fifth consecutive conference loss, and extends the Gymdogs’ losing streak to three meets.
Despite a season-high performance on balance beam, an uncharacteristically low 48.825 score on parallel bars dashed any hopes the GymDogs had of capturing their first SEC victory. But head coach Courtney Kupets Carter believes the team’s beam rectification is an indication of overall progress.
“Tonight was another step in the right direction,” said Kupets Carter. “We had season-highs from five of our six beam athletes, which is one of those areas that has been a focus.”
Emily Schild led the beam attack with an 9.875, followed closely by Sarah Cohen and Victoria Nguyen who earned dualing 9.850 scores. Beam was also Georgia’s highest-grossing event of the night, edging vault by .100 points.
Still in the loss, senior Rachel Baumann believes this team has what it takes to compete at a high level. Baumann reassured the GymDog faithful that additional results like Friday’s beam performance will come with time. She reiterated how the team has continued to gain confidence since the season’s onset.
“I see the fight in this team,” Baumann said. “It’s a matter of bringing that [training] confidence into the competition.”
Baumann also highlighted a small detail she worked on in training this week, to ensure a wobble-free series on beam. The rest of the team tackled similar minute details, heading into the meet, something Baumann believes will help reduce many of the team’s .025 routine reductions.
The star senior also noted that winning meets is not all that earns a team an NCAA berth. Improving average scores and team totals are equally as essential to climbing the collegiate gymnastics rankings.
To the latter, Georgia has shown significant improvement.
Friday’s result was the GymDogs’ second-highest final score of the season and followed a meet against Alabama where the they earned a seasong-high 196.800 points. Kupets Carter believes this growth could spell an upward trend in meets to come.
“I feel like the confidence I saw in these athletes was fantastic, and that the skills were there,” Kupets Carter said. “It was mostly just a lot of landings today that took away from our team total.”
But in the SEC, there is no true respite from what many argue is the most talented conference in collegiate gymnastics.
The GymDogs’ next action is on the road against 16th-ranked Arkansas on Feb. 25 in Fayetteville, Ark.