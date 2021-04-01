For the second year in a row, Georgia gymnastics didn't compete in an SEC championship due to COVID-19 protocols.
In 2020, the SEC championship was canceled as a result of COVID-19. Georgia’s absence this season was due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing within its program.
NCAA regionals are now right around the corner, beginning in Athens on April 2. Over the last two weeks, the GymDogs have had to quickly pivot and focus on their adaptive mentality to prepare for this next competition.
Senior Marissa Oakley said the GymDogs began to ease back into the gym after missing a few practices due to COVID-19 protocols. They planned to use their most recent bye week to build back up, focus on details and pick up where they left off.
Oakley highlighted the importance for the team to stick together and continue open communication. Although they couldn’t physically be in the same place, they stayed connected and kept focusing on moving forward.
“I know people were checking in with individuals, with groups, everything, to make sure that this wasn't a situation that was going to divide us as a team, but bring us closer together, and I really do think we did that,” she said.
Oakley said some teammates watched the SEC championship they couldn’t be a part of and some didn’t. But everyone aimed to stay in their “bubble,” focused on what they can control and tried to ensure that watching the SEC championships from afar wouldn’t affect what they still have left to do this season.
In a year swirling with uncertainty due to COVID-19, athletes who may not be sure when their next chance to compete could be taken away from them can feel drained. Oakley said that regionals alone might not be able to make this season-long weight on their shoulders worth it, but that the team’s response to the uncertainties has done so.
“Just seeing how the team has responded to this situation, I think it really lit a fire under us,” Oakley said. “Because we kind of knew coming [into the season] no meet was going to be guaranteed this year, just with everything going on. There's a lot of unknowns. But I think knowing that we were in such a good place as a team, and we did have to miss out on SECs, has just motivated us even more to come back so strong at regionals.”
Head coach Courtney Kupets Carter noted that missing the conference title competition was a disappointing experience for Georgia. The “athlete in her” was “heartbroken” for the GymDogs after continuous training and preparation for the SEC championship couldn’t come to fruition.
Kupets Carter began posing questions to her team to challenge its response to this specific adversity.
“Are we going to just sit back and let one thing take us out from the entire year that we've worked so hard, or are we just going to continue giving it everything we've got?’” Kupets Carter said. “So, that's the message this week: bring your heart, bring your motivation and don't leave anything behind.”
This situation parallels how Kupets Carter aims to teach her gymnasts about life in general. She said it’s important to learn how to handle your thoughts when there’s not much time available to transition. Throughout the season, the GymDogs have also honed in on positive mental self-assurance while not letting negative thoughts throw them off their path.
“We've talked a lot with them about how we handle life and these situations … when you look back, we want to help teach them life lessons,” Kupets Carter said.
Similarly to Oakley, Kupets Carter isn’t sure if regionals can make the hectic season all worth it. She referred to former American basketball coach John Wooden’s words when she said it’s about the journey, not necessarily the destination, and what they put into every single day.
“You can't put all of your hopes and dreams into one moment of your life,” Kupets Carter said. “If you do, you will be disappointed. It doesn't mean you can't push for it and work for it. But it definitely means that you have to be willing every single day to give it your all, no matter what the outcome is.”