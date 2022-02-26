The University of Georgia gymnastics team secured its first SEC win of the season 196.975-196.100 over Arkansas on Friday night. Georgia’s team score was the GymDogs’ highest of the season.
“They had a confidence that I had never seen before right from the start, and that confidence definitely translated to their performances,” said head coach Courtney Kupets Carter. “I am very proud of how they focused-in on the little details and improved on the specifics that they’ve been working on.”
In the win, Georgia also won all four event titles, with Katie Finnegan taking home solo bars honors after a 9.875 score. Megan Roberts earned partial vault honors, while Mikayla Magee and Rachel Baumann did the same on beam and floor, respectively.
Georgia’s finished the parallel bars with a season-high 49.150. That early success set a tone for the remainder of the competition. Finnegan led the attack, followed by Victoria Nguyen’s season-best 9.850. Roberts and Haley de Jong followed with dualing 9.825 scores.
The GymDogs supplemented the start on bars with another strong vault display. With a 49.250, Georgia assumed the lead after only the meet’s second rotation. Roberts shined again with a near-perfect 9.900. Senior leader Baumann contributed a 9.875 and Abbey Ward registered a 9.850.
Georgia’s first half performance flipped a sason-long narrative of having to claw back from early rotation deficits. Even with what has proved to be a particularly strong floor lineup, Georgia has often failed to cover from early mistakes.
Friday’s meet was a shift in that mantra, and perhaps a pivotal performance for a team clawing for an NCAA tournament berth.
“I am also very pleased with our routines on bars and beam particularly,” Kupets Carter said. “They really showed poise on the road and we are excited to build on that momentum at home next week.”
Georgia continued its improvement on the balance beam after a season-best beam outing in last week’s meet against Auburn. In Friday’s compoetition’s penultimate event, the GymDogs posted their best single-event score of the night with a 49.325.
Mikayla Magee headlined the beam with a 9.900. Soraya Hawthorne followed with a 9.875, and De Jong contributed a 9.875. Baumann, who has provided consistency on all events this season, produced a 9.850. Both Emily Schild and Nguyen finished with a 9.825.
Georgia looks to continue its in-conference momentum next Friday at home against No. 9 Missouri. The meet’s start is set for 7 p.m. at Stegeman Coliseum.