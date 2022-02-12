The University of Georgia gymnastics team earned its best overall score of the season but fell to Alabama 197.475-196.800 on Friday night. The meet was Georgia’s third consecutive SEC loss.
Despite the outcome, head coach Courtney Kupets Carter remained positive of her team’s performance.
“What a night! This is a big step toward what I know we are capable of,” Kupets Carter said. “I’m really proud of this team and the way they’ve really focused-in. To have our best meet so far this season on the road is a great stepping stone. I’m looking forward to building on this next week in Stegeman.”
Senior Rachel Baumann led the GymDogs on vault beam and floor, the three events she actively participates in. And Baumann earned meet titles on vault and beam.
Season-best scores were aplenty across the scoresheet.
Baumann helped push the GymDogs to a season-beast road score of 49.100 on bars. Senior Megan Roberts finished the event with a 9.875, while Abbey Ward followed with a 9.850, contributing to a win in that discipline.
Vault was another lucrative event for Georgia. The GymDogs’ 49.425 was also their highest mark on the season. Baumann’s 9.925 was the highest score of the night in that discipline, and led all competitors.
On the beam, an event that has plagued Georgia for much of the year, the GymDogs showed significant improvement. Georgia posted a 49.075, by far its best mark of the season. Baumann once again led the team with a 9.925, matching her season-best beam result.
On the floor, the GymDogs shined in what has proven to be among their strongest routines of the season. Baumann’s 9.900 was just shy of her perfect 10, obtained earlier in January. Soraya Hawthorne and Megan Roberts added a 9.875 and 9.850, respectively, and propelled Georgia to an overall win on floor.
Although in defeat, it is clear the GymDogs have greatly improved from their first meet of the season. Kupets Carter challenged her team to establish a level of consistency. Performing like this, on the road against the nation’s No. 8 team, is a step in the right direction.
Still, Georgia’s first SEC win remains elusive.
The GymDogs are back home in Stegeman Coliseum next week against Auburn on Friday, Feb.18 at 7:30 p.m.