At the beginning of this season, the balance beam proved a tough challenge for Georgia. Because multiple gymnasts fell in routines across several meets, beam became the key area of emphasis for the GymDogs. On Friday, that focus paid off.
Georgia reversed its early season woes and earned a 49.275 on beam, the highest score of any event for the GymDogs.
“Wow, this is the beam team. This is going to be an amazing team. We just had to get that confidence,” said senior Rachel Baumann.
For Baumann, witnessing the improvement of this team wasn’t something that surprised her. She saw the ability this team had in August and was excited it finally surfaced during the competition.
“This year, I know within each one of them, that they know what this team’s capable of and they know we have not hit that yet,” said head coach Courtney Kupets Carter. “What I’ve seen from them isn’t a deflation. I’ve seen them come into the gym more motivated and more focused to make sure they get the work in.”
Confidence and motivation are two key factors that both Baumann and Kupets Carter have referenced in practice and during meets. There is no question that this team has the skill and talent to excel, but the tangible belief in their abilities has at times been questionable.
But attaining that confidence extends beyond just executing solid routines.
Something that always stands out in the GymDogs’ performances is the passion they bring to every meet and the excitement that engulfs everyone involved with the team.
The GymDogs never fail to light up Stegeman when it’s time for the floor exercise.
After the final rotation, floor is where the gymnasts’ personalities shine. As a team, Georgia comes alive and supports one another on the sidelines. This culture is what has established gymnastics as a fan-favorite among Georgia sports fans.
“Our team loves the dancing on the side with their teammates, and every week I feel like I see a new movement that was added or a new sound,” Kupets Carter said. “I love that. Seeing that just shows how invested this team is.”
The GymDogs’ commitment continues to show as scores increase and chemistry climbs with each meet. That renewed confidence infiltrates all aspects of a meet and defines what has become Georgia’s nationally recognizable brand of gymnastics .
From multiple gymnasts falling throughout their beam performances to now securing a highest score in that event, the GymDogs proved Friday night that their attention to detail is yielding results.
“It’s bound to come out in the competition, if you have that many [practice] numbers behind you and you expect it to happen,” said Baumann referencing her teammates’ beam exploits. “Tonight just continues to build our confidence a little bit more.”