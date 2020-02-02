The Georgia gymnastics team had a successful Super Bowl Sunday performance in Stegeman Coliseum, as they defeated Auburn 197.425 to 196.350 in a meet full of season-high scores.
Head coach Courtney Kupets described the GymDogs meet in one simple word.
“It was super,” she said.
Georgia did more than just bounce back after finishing fourth at the Metroplex Challenge on Jan. 25 in Fort Worth, Texas, and the team increased its scores in every rotation. The GymDogs especially excelled on the floor, and all of the counting scores were above 9.9.
The GymDogs started the day off on the vault with a solid score of 49.125 compared to a 48.95 at the Metroplex Challenge, and sophomore Rachael Lukacs led the way with a 9.9.
The first celebratory throw of confetti for scores earned above 9.9 occurred during the second rotation of the day after Stegeman erupted when junior Melissa Oakley’s scored a season-high of 9.925 on bars. The GymDogs met their highest bars score of the season with a 49.275.
“What you guys saw today is what we have been doing in the gym,” Oakley said. “It takes time when we’re just building a little bit every meet, so we all knew this is what we’re capable of.”
The confetti and the scores only kept going up from there.
The energy transferred from Oakley’s performance on the bars to the beam, and Georgia scored its highest beam score of the season with a 49.425. Sophomore Mikayla Magee and freshman Haley de Jong contributed scores of 9.85. Oakley and sophomore Rachel Baumann then turned it up with a pair of 9.9s. Senior Sabrina Vega and her moonwalk did not crack when following the high scores, and she hit a season-high of 9.925.
Stegeman then became even more electric as the GymDogs increased their intensity when they moved to the floor for the last rotation of the day.
Georgia was able to count the last five scores on the floor as each of these performances scored above a 9.9. Freshman Amanda Cashman made her presence known during her second time on floor for Georgia with a 9.925, and Baumann followed with another 9.925.
Momentum continued to build on floor as freshman Soraya Hawthorne and Lukacs scored a pair of 9.9s. Vega ended the day with an explosive performance and earned her third 9.95 of the season on floor.
“I saw confidence,” Kupets Carter said. “I really did. It’s not about making it anymore. It’s about making the little things even better.”
