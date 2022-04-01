Georgia ended the season finishing fourth in the NCAA Auburn Regional on Thursday afternoon at Neville Arena. The team competed in the first session of the second round, scoring a 195.725.
Georgia competed against No. 2 seed Auburn, No. 3 seed Kentucky and Southern Utah.
The afternoon began on bars for the GymDogs. Senior Megan Roberts earned the top score of the team with a 9.875. Junior Amanda Cashman posted her season-high score of 9.850. Seniors Emily Schild and Abbey Ward both had scores of 9.800.
The gymnastics team tallied a 49.140 after the first rotation.
The gymnasts were met with a challenge going into the second rotation. On beam, the team scored a 48.900. Sophomore Victoria Nguyen led the team with a 9.875. Senior Mikayla Magee scored 9.850, while senior Rachel Baumann finished with a 9.750.
The GymDogs fell into fourth place following the second rotation.
Though the gymnastics team typically dominates on floor, the team struggled during this meet. The floor exercise had the lowest score of the four events for the GymDogs. Roberts earned a 9.900, the highest score of the team for the day. Junior Soraya Hawthorne scored a 9.750 for her routine. The team continued to trail in fourth place after tallying 48.525 for floor.
“We had a tough day but our seniors had bright spots throughout the competition,” head coach Courtney Kupets Carter said. “In the end we put our hearts into our last six vaults and it showed.”
The GymDogs finished the meet on vault, earning a 49.150. Ward, Hawthorne and Baumann each scored 9.850. Both Magee and Roberts took 9.800.
Kentucky and Auburn will move on to the Regional Finals. Kentucky scored 197.750 and Auburn earned a 197.500 during this meet. Southern Utah posted 196.325.