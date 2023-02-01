The Georgia gymnastics team posted a season-high road score in a loss against the Florida Gators, 197.900-196.850. Despite the loss, Georgia had one of its best team performances of the season.
“This was a good meet in a competitive atmosphere,” head coach Courtney Kupets Carter said. “It was our best road score and we had really solid performances throughout the meet- so many season-high scores.”
Seven gymnasts either matched or improved their season-high scores. Freshmen Naya Howard led the way with two new season-high scores. Howard scored a 9.875 on vault and a 9.900 on bars. Junior Katie Finnegan and senior Haley de Jong continued the momentum, as both received a new season-high of 9.825 on vault.
Georgia started off strong on bars with three gymnasts, de Jong, Howard, and Finnegan, all scoring a 9.900. Finnegan matched her season-high with this score.
Freshman JaFree Scott and graduate Josie Angeny followed behind, as both scored a 9.825. Senior Amanda Cashman would record her season-best score on this event with a 9.775.
Georgia showed its most improvement on vault, with a road-best score of 49.200. Howard led the way with her season-best score of 9.875 and senior Soraya Hawthorne was just behind her contributing a 9.850. Cashman and de Jong both added scores of 9.825.
Cashman continued Georgia’s momentum on floor. She posted the top score for Georgia with a 9.900. Eryn Williams matched her best score with a 9.850, as freshman Nicole King, Howard and Hawthorne all scored a 9.825.
Georgia would finish out on beam with a total score of 49.225. Seniors Vanessa Deniz and de Jong led the Bulldogs with a 9.900 each, a new season best for Deniz. Hawthorne scored the second highest for Georgia with a 9.825. Howard and freshman Jacquie Moran followed behind with a 9.750 and a 9.700, respectively.
While the loss is disappointing, Kupets Carter seemed encouraged by the team's performance, especially the development of the younger talent in the group.
“We have five freshmen competing in eight routines and they continue to progress,” Kupets Carter said. “We're eager to take on the challenge of improving the next two weeks on the road.”
This meet was the first of Georgia’s three meet road stretch. Georgia will face LSU next on Feb. 3 at 9 p.m. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.